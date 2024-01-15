en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

2023: The Hottest Year on Record – An Escalating Climate Crisis

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
2023: The Hottest Year on Record – An Escalating Climate Crisis

The year 2023 has been officially declared as the hottest in recorded history by the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), with temperatures soaring to about 1.48 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. This alarming rise in temperature marks a new high in the escalating climate crisis, driven primarily by human-induced greenhouse gas emissions. The year witnessed unprecedented climate extremes, including devastating floods in Libya, massive wildfires in Canada, Southern Europe and Hawaii, and record-breaking marine heatwaves covering extensive oceanic regions.

The Heatwave Phenomenon

The Earth’s average surface temperature in 2023 was the warmest on record, with global temperatures around 1.4 degrees Celsius (or 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than the late 19th-century average. This exceptional warming was not merely a result of the El Niño event or volcanic aerosols, but an evident manifestation of the continuous rise in greenhouse gas emissions. From June through December, each month set a global record for its respective month, indicating a clear and present danger to our planet and its inhabitants.

Climate Crisis: A Clear and Present Danger

The escalating climate crisis poses a grave risk to vulnerable populations, including infants, the elderly, individuals with disabilities, pregnant women, outdoor workers, and those on chronic medications. The increased risk of mortality due to heat exposure is a stark reminder of the urgent need for action to mitigate global warming and protect at-risk communities.

Global Response to the Climate Emergency

In response to the escalating climate crisis, the Biden-Harris Administration, in collaboration with NASA, launched the U.S. Greenhouse Gas Center. This initiative aims to provide critical climate data to decision-makers and citizens, addressing the urgency of climate change. Scientists globally are urging for continued and urgent actions to combat climate change.

Despite these efforts, the question remains whether 2024 will outdo 2023 in terms of heat. With ocean temperatures at their peak and the continued rise of greenhouse gas concentrations, some climate scientists predict that 2024 will be even warmer. The persistence of El Niño through the first half of the year, coupled with the ocean’s continued heat export to the surface and atmosphere, raises global surface temperatures, further emphasizing the need for immediate action.

To conclude, the alarming heat records of 2023 highlight the escalating climate crisis and the critical need for urgent action to address global warming. With vulnerable populations at increased risk, the call for climate action has never been more pressing. As we face the possibility of an even hotter 2024, the need to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and protect our planet becomes increasingly crucial.

0
Australia Climate & Environment Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
4 mins ago
Australian Open 2024: Wimbledon Champion Vondrousova Ousted by Ukrainian Qualifier Yastremska
In the opening round of the Australian Open 2024, a shocking upset unfolded as Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova found herself eliminated by Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska. The decisive 6-1, 6-2 victory by Yastremska over the seventh seed Czech player was a testament to her remarkable performance, which saw her execute 26 winners. Yastremska Triumphs Amidst
Australian Open 2024: Wimbledon Champion Vondrousova Ousted by Ukrainian Qualifier Yastremska
Cooper Johns Trades Rugby for Radio: Joins The Kyle and Jackie O Show
6 mins ago
Cooper Johns Trades Rugby for Radio: Joins The Kyle and Jackie O Show
TGA Monitors Neuropsychiatric Risks in Children Using Asthma Drug Montelukast
12 mins ago
TGA Monitors Neuropsychiatric Risks in Children Using Asthma Drug Montelukast
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam
5 mins ago
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam
Perth Scorchers Poised for Historic Success: Simon Katich Backs Local Talent
5 mins ago
Perth Scorchers Poised for Historic Success: Simon Katich Backs Local Talent
Budget Direct Celebrates Sixth Anniversary of 'Insurance Solved' with New 'Loch Mess Monster' Ad
6 mins ago
Budget Direct Celebrates Sixth Anniversary of 'Insurance Solved' with New 'Loch Mess Monster' Ad
Latest Headlines
World News
Yemen Boycotts American and Israeli Goods: A Stand for Palestinian Support
7 seconds
Yemen Boycotts American and Israeli Goods: A Stand for Palestinian Support
Cyprus Finance Minister Discusses High Energy Prices and Economic Impact of the Russian Invasion in Eurogroup and ECOFIN Meetings
9 seconds
Cyprus Finance Minister Discusses High Energy Prices and Economic Impact of the Russian Invasion in Eurogroup and ECOFIN Meetings
Jakub Mensik Triumphs Over Denis Shapovalov in Thrilling Australian Open Match
14 seconds
Jakub Mensik Triumphs Over Denis Shapovalov in Thrilling Australian Open Match
Emphasizing the Attorney General's Role and Prosecutorial Discretion at the Opening of Legal Year 2024
22 seconds
Emphasizing the Attorney General's Role and Prosecutorial Discretion at the Opening of Legal Year 2024
Guyana's 2024 Budget: A Call for Prioritizing People Over Projects
28 seconds
Guyana's 2024 Budget: A Call for Prioritizing People Over Projects
Austrian Defence Minister Favors Two-Party Government, Sparking Coalition Speculations
39 seconds
Austrian Defence Minister Favors Two-Party Government, Sparking Coalition Speculations
Coco Gauff's Humorous Take on USTA's Unflattering Instagram Post
39 seconds
Coco Gauff's Humorous Take on USTA's Unflattering Instagram Post
Roger Pogoy's Miraculous Return Boosts TNT Ahead of Playoffs
1 min
Roger Pogoy's Miraculous Return Boosts TNT Ahead of Playoffs
Dak Prescott Shoulders Responsibility Amidst Dallas Cowboys' Disappointment
3 mins
Dak Prescott Shoulders Responsibility Amidst Dallas Cowboys' Disappointment
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
17 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app