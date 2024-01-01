2023 in Review: A Year of Corporate Scandals, Banking Crises, and Geopolitical Unrest

As the clock struck midnight, transitioning from 2023 to 2024, the world reflected on a year marked by corporate scandals, banking crises, and geopolitical unrest. The spotlight was cast on a multitude of stories, some of which reverberated globally, while others cast their shadows over specific regions.

Domestic Dilemmas and Corporate Catastrophes

Australia, often projected as a tranquil continent, was gripped by corporate tremors throughout the year. A former partner at PwC leaked the government’s tax plans, triggering the split of Australia’s largest professional service firm. This scandal led journalists Neil Chenoweth and Edmund Tadros to a glorious run at the Walkley Awards, bagging four of them. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) also witnessed a change in guard, with Philip Lowe handing over the reins to Michele Bullock following an intensive review.

Meanwhile, the nation’s flagship carrier, Qantas, grappled with customer service issues, fast-tracking the departure of CEO Alan Joyce. Vanessa Hudson stepped in, assuming the challenging role amidst turbulent times. In a landmark event, shareholders rejected a staggering 20 billion dollar takeover offer for Origin Energy by Brookfield and EIG, setting a precedent in Australia for the rejection of a deal of this magnitude.

Geopolitical Unrest and Financial Fiascos

The geopolitical dynamics weren’t any less dramatic. A member of Vladimir Putin’s inner circle threatened the stability of the Kremlin, while the war between Ukraine and Russia showed no signs of abating. The US financial sector experienced seismic shifts with the downfall of Silicon Valley Bank, followed by a near-regional banking crisis and the collapse of Credit Suisse, subsequently acquired by UBS.

Global tensions flared when Hamas attacked southern Israel, prompting a war accompanied by a high death toll and sparking protests worldwide. At home, Australians rejected a historic referendum to establish a Voice to Parliament, attributed largely to lack of understanding and trust in politicians.

Personal Triumphs and Technological Turnarounds

On a more personal note, the year witnessed the marital separation of prominent figures Andrew and Nicola Forrest and Mike and Annie Cannon-Brookes. In the technological sphere, fast grocery delivery startup MilkRun shuttered its doors, only to be acquired by Woolworths later. After a 12-year tenure, Joe Aston bid farewell to ‘The Australian Financial Review’, leaving behind a significant legacy with his daily column ‘Rear Window’.

As we usher in 2024, the lessons and stories of 2023 serve as a stark reminder of the ever-evolving world we inhabit, shaped by the decisions, actions, and inactions of individuals, corporations, and nations.

