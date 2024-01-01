en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

2023 in Review: A Year of Corporate Scandals, Banking Crises, and Geopolitical Unrest

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:46 am EST
2023 in Review: A Year of Corporate Scandals, Banking Crises, and Geopolitical Unrest

As the clock struck midnight, transitioning from 2023 to 2024, the world reflected on a year marked by corporate scandals, banking crises, and geopolitical unrest. The spotlight was cast on a multitude of stories, some of which reverberated globally, while others cast their shadows over specific regions.

Domestic Dilemmas and Corporate Catastrophes

Australia, often projected as a tranquil continent, was gripped by corporate tremors throughout the year. A former partner at PwC leaked the government’s tax plans, triggering the split of Australia’s largest professional service firm. This scandal led journalists Neil Chenoweth and Edmund Tadros to a glorious run at the Walkley Awards, bagging four of them. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) also witnessed a change in guard, with Philip Lowe handing over the reins to Michele Bullock following an intensive review.

Meanwhile, the nation’s flagship carrier, Qantas, grappled with customer service issues, fast-tracking the departure of CEO Alan Joyce. Vanessa Hudson stepped in, assuming the challenging role amidst turbulent times. In a landmark event, shareholders rejected a staggering 20 billion dollar takeover offer for Origin Energy by Brookfield and EIG, setting a precedent in Australia for the rejection of a deal of this magnitude.

(Read Also: Financial Non-compliance Disrupts WA Liberal Party’s New Selection System)

Geopolitical Unrest and Financial Fiascos

The geopolitical dynamics weren’t any less dramatic. A member of Vladimir Putin’s inner circle threatened the stability of the Kremlin, while the war between Ukraine and Russia showed no signs of abating. The US financial sector experienced seismic shifts with the downfall of Silicon Valley Bank, followed by a near-regional banking crisis and the collapse of Credit Suisse, subsequently acquired by UBS.

Global tensions flared when Hamas attacked southern Israel, prompting a war accompanied by a high death toll and sparking protests worldwide. At home, Australians rejected a historic referendum to establish a Voice to Parliament, attributed largely to lack of understanding and trust in politicians.

(Read Also: Taiwan’s Presidential Election: A Battle of Ideologies Amid Rising Tensions with China)

Personal Triumphs and Technological Turnarounds

On a more personal note, the year witnessed the marital separation of prominent figures Andrew and Nicola Forrest and Mike and Annie Cannon-Brookes. In the technological sphere, fast grocery delivery startup MilkRun shuttered its doors, only to be acquired by Woolworths later. After a 12-year tenure, Joe Aston bid farewell to ‘The Australian Financial Review’, leaving behind a significant legacy with his daily column ‘Rear Window’.

As we usher in 2024, the lessons and stories of 2023 serve as a stark reminder of the ever-evolving world we inhabit, shaped by the decisions, actions, and inactions of individuals, corporations, and nations.

Read More 

0
Australia Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unreleased Documents Raise Questions on Australia's Iraq War Involvement

By Geeta Pillai

Alex De Minaur Overcomes Shoelace Incident to Secure Victory at United Cup

By Salman Khan

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark: From a Sydney Pub to Queenhood

By Geeta Pillai

David Warner: The Panther Bids Adieu to Cricket

By Salman Khan

Tragedy Strikes Perth as Two Children Die on New Year's Eve ...
@Australia · 46 mins
Tragedy Strikes Perth as Two Children Die on New Year's Eve ...
heart comment 0
Australia Embraces Limoncello: The Italian Experience Down Under

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Embraces Limoncello: The Italian Experience Down Under
Western Australia’s Business Landscape: A Chronicle of Transformation

By Geeta Pillai

Western Australia's Business Landscape: A Chronicle of Transformation
The Do-or-Die Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players

By Salman Khan

The Do-or-Die Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players
2003 Cabinet Papers Reveal John Howard’s Intervention in Carbon Trading Scheme

By Geeta Pillai

2003 Cabinet Papers Reveal John Howard's Intervention in Carbon Trading Scheme
Latest Headlines
World News
Gaza in the Crosshairs: Unraveling Israeli Sentiments Amid Conflict
2 mins
Gaza in the Crosshairs: Unraveling Israeli Sentiments Amid Conflict
Fulham's New Year's Eve Triumph Over Arsenal Shakes Up Premier League
2 mins
Fulham's New Year's Eve Triumph Over Arsenal Shakes Up Premier League
Gaza Conflict Sparks Global Demonstrations on New Year's Day: A Hope for Change in 2024
4 mins
Gaza Conflict Sparks Global Demonstrations on New Year's Day: A Hope for Change in 2024
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Castel Challenge Cup
5 mins
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Castel Challenge Cup
Nairobi's Unified Business Permit: A Digital Leap Towards Streamlined Operations and Enhanced Revenue
6 mins
Nairobi's Unified Business Permit: A Digital Leap Towards Streamlined Operations and Enhanced Revenue
High Cholesterol: A Silent Threat to Global Health
8 mins
High Cholesterol: A Silent Threat to Global Health
Crucial Meeting between Sudan's Pro-civilian Group and Rapid Support Forces Scheduled in Addis Abeba
8 mins
Crucial Meeting between Sudan's Pro-civilian Group and Rapid Support Forces Scheduled in Addis Abeba
Staggering Malnutrition Rates Among Ethiopia's Children: Seqota Declaration Fights Back
8 mins
Staggering Malnutrition Rates Among Ethiopia's Children: Seqota Declaration Fights Back
Anticipated High Court Verdict Could Strike Down Israel's 'Reasonableness Law'
9 mins
Anticipated High Court Verdict Could Strike Down Israel's 'Reasonableness Law'
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
42 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
1 hour
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
1 hour
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
4 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app