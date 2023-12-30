2023: A Year of Activity and Mystery in the NSW Pub Market

In the year 2023, the pub market in New South Wales became a hotbed of activity with trades nearing the 1.1 billion AUD mark. This activity was driven by investors seeking assets that could weather economic downturns and inflation. Despite the flurry of transactions, one anticipated sale continues to baffle industry insiders and enthusiasts alike – the sale of The Oaks Hotel in Neutral Bay.

Unconfirmed Sale of The Oaks Hotel

The Oaks Hotel, famed for its beer garden and historic English oak, was rumored to have been purchased by a Mosman family for a whopping 170 million AUD. However, a title search revealed that the hotel still remains in the hands of the Thomas family, who have been at the helm since 1975 when they acquired the leasehold and later the freehold in 1990. The identity of the potential buyer remains shrouded in secrecy, with industry rumors pointing towards high-profile individuals such as celebrity chef Rick Stein and filmmaker George Miller. However, these rumors have been debunked.

(Read Also: Ontario Healthcare Under Siege: Can AI and Digital Solutions Be the Answer?)

Prominent Interest

Interest in the property was shown by prominent figures like Justin Hemmes and the Laundy family. However, neither party pursued the purchase. If the sale does go through, it would outstrip the nearly 160 million AUD paid for the Crossroads Hotel in Casula in 2022, setting a new record.

(Read Also: Two-Year-Old Girl Drowns in Backyard Pool in New South Wales Amid Rising Drowning Deaths)

Other Notable Transactions in 2023

2023 has seen other high-profile transactions in the New South Wales pub market. The Laundy’s acquired the Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel, Endeavour secured the Rye Hotel, and Mart Toma made a series of investments, including the acquisition of the Republic Hotel and several properties in Darlinghurst.

Read More