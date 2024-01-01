en English
Australia

2003 Cabinet Papers Reveal John Howard’s Intervention in Carbon Trading Scheme

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:44 am EST
2003 Cabinet Papers Reveal John Howard’s Intervention in Carbon Trading Scheme

The year 2003 marked a defining moment in Australia’s environmental policy history, when former Prime Minister John Howard intervened to halt the establishment of a carbon trading scheme, as disclosed by recently declassified cabinet papers. After discussions with industry leaders opposing the scheme, Howard’s intervention was seen as a formidable obstruction to the country’s environmental progress.

Howard’s Turnaround: A Lost Opportunity

Former Cabinet minister Robert Hill labelled Howard’s decision as a ‘lost opportunity’ for shaping Australia’s environmental policy. Howard’s decision to oppose the carbon trading scheme drew criticism, suggesting the former Prime Minister’s proclivity towards siding with industry interests over environmental concerns.

Political Strategy: Howard’s Change of Stand

However, as the political landscape shifted in 2007, so did Howard’s stance. With Kevin Rudd advocating for stronger action on climate change during the election campaign, Howard revised his stand, opting to support a carbon trading scheme. This change was perceived as a strategic attempt to win over voters increasingly concerned about environmental issues.

Unveiled Cabinet Papers: A Glimpse into the Past

The newly released cabinet papers also shed light on other crucial decisions made during Howard’s tenure. Notably, they reveal the government’s decision to join the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003. The absence of a submission to the cabinet, indicating a strong inclination to support the U.S. in the Iraq war, stands as a stark testament to the government’s approach during that era.

Australia
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

