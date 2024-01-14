19-Year-Old Stabbed in South Brisbane: Police Call for Public Assistance

In a shocking late-night event, a 19-year-old man was found stabbed in Logan Central, approximately 23 kilometers south of Brisbane. The incident took place on Saturday night, around 11:30 pm, on Mayes Avenue. The police, alerted to the disturbance, arrived at the scene to discover the young man with stab wounds to his stomach.

Immediate Aid and Ongoing Investigation

Officers at the scene provided immediate first aid to the victim before he was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital. Thankfully, his injuries have been deemed non-life-threatening. Following the incident, the police declared a crime scene in Logan Central and initiated an active investigation. It is believed that two other individuals may have been involved in the stabbing and allegedly fled the crime scene on pushbikes.

Call for Public Assistance

In their quest to understand the circumstances surrounding the stabbing and locate the individuals involved, the police have issued a call to the public for assistance. They are particularly interested in any CCTV or dash-cam footage from the vicinity during the time of the attack. The community’s assistance in gathering evidence is crucial to the progress of the investigation.

The Role of the Community in Crime Resolution

The police urge anyone with information or relevant footage to come forward and contact Policelink. The emphasis is on community assistance in gathering evidence, reflecting the vital role ordinary citizens play in crime resolution. It serves as a reminder of our collective responsibility to ensure safety and justice in our communities.