en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

19-Year-Old Stabbed in South Brisbane: Police Call for Public Assistance

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:04 pm EST
19-Year-Old Stabbed in South Brisbane: Police Call for Public Assistance

In a shocking late-night event, a 19-year-old man was found stabbed in Logan Central, approximately 23 kilometers south of Brisbane. The incident took place on Saturday night, around 11:30 pm, on Mayes Avenue. The police, alerted to the disturbance, arrived at the scene to discover the young man with stab wounds to his stomach.

Immediate Aid and Ongoing Investigation

Officers at the scene provided immediate first aid to the victim before he was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital. Thankfully, his injuries have been deemed non-life-threatening. Following the incident, the police declared a crime scene in Logan Central and initiated an active investigation. It is believed that two other individuals may have been involved in the stabbing and allegedly fled the crime scene on pushbikes.

Call for Public Assistance

In their quest to understand the circumstances surrounding the stabbing and locate the individuals involved, the police have issued a call to the public for assistance. They are particularly interested in any CCTV or dash-cam footage from the vicinity during the time of the attack. The community’s assistance in gathering evidence is crucial to the progress of the investigation.

The Role of the Community in Crime Resolution

The police urge anyone with information or relevant footage to come forward and contact Policelink. The emphasis is on community assistance in gathering evidence, reflecting the vital role ordinary citizens play in crime resolution. It serves as a reminder of our collective responsibility to ensure safety and justice in our communities.

0
Australia Crime Law
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
Federal Government Tackles AI Control: Legislation for High-Risk Settings
In response to growing concerns regarding the safety and societal impact of artificial intelligence (AI), the federal government is taking decisive steps to regulate the use of AI in high-risk scenarios. This initiative, spearheaded by the Albanese government, is set to introduce legislation to control AI use in areas of high risk, including law enforcement,
Federal Government Tackles AI Control: Legislation for High-Risk Settings
Australians Displeased with Government's Handling of Cost of Living Crisis: Poll Reveals
6 mins ago
Australians Displeased with Government's Handling of Cost of Living Crisis: Poll Reveals
Skoda Octavia RS Wagon: A Blend of Performance and Practicality
7 mins ago
Skoda Octavia RS Wagon: A Blend of Performance and Practicality
Australia's Republican Movement Stumbles Following Unsuccessful Voice Referendum
3 mins ago
Australia's Republican Movement Stumbles Following Unsuccessful Voice Referendum
Man Charged Over Alleged Sexual Assault at Perth's Coogee Beach
5 mins ago
Man Charged Over Alleged Sexual Assault at Perth's Coogee Beach
TV Chef Colin Fassnidge Joins Better Homes and Gardens, Replacing 'Fast Ed'
6 mins ago
TV Chef Colin Fassnidge Joins Better Homes and Gardens, Replacing 'Fast Ed'
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Virgin Islands Walkability Projects: Improving Infrastructure and Exploring New Perspectives
23 seconds
U.S. Virgin Islands Walkability Projects: Improving Infrastructure and Exploring New Perspectives
NHL Fans Vote Avalanche's Makar and Georgiev for 2024 All-Star Weekend
30 seconds
NHL Fans Vote Avalanche's Makar and Georgiev for 2024 All-Star Weekend
Iowa Voters Express Concerns of World War III and Civil Unrest as Caucuses Near
3 mins
Iowa Voters Express Concerns of World War III and Civil Unrest as Caucuses Near
Australia's Republican Movement Stumbles Following Unsuccessful Voice Referendum
3 mins
Australia's Republican Movement Stumbles Following Unsuccessful Voice Referendum
Binge Bar: A Sobering Revolution in Washington D.C.'s Nightlife
3 mins
Binge Bar: A Sobering Revolution in Washington D.C.'s Nightlife
Vivek Ramaswamy's Presidential Ambitions: Betting on Trump's Exit
4 mins
Vivek Ramaswamy's Presidential Ambitions: Betting on Trump's Exit
US Climate Envoy John Kerry to Step Down After Three-Year Tenure
5 mins
US Climate Envoy John Kerry to Step Down After Three-Year Tenure
Florida Officials Brave Snowstorm to Support DeSantis Ahead of Iowa Caucus
6 mins
Florida Officials Brave Snowstorm to Support DeSantis Ahead of Iowa Caucus
Australians Displeased with Government's Handling of Cost of Living Crisis: Poll Reveals
6 mins
Australians Displeased with Government's Handling of Cost of Living Crisis: Poll Reveals
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app