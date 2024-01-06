en English
Australia

18-Year-Old Shanaylah Gram Reported Missing from Illawarra Region

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:15 am EST
An 18-year-old girl, Shanaylah Gram, has been reported missing from the Illawarra region since December 29, 2023. The Lake Illawarra Police District and her family have expressed serious concerns for her well-being as her disappearance is out of her usual character.

Shanaylah Gram’s Description

Shanaylah is described as Caucasian, standing between 155-170cm tall, with a thin build and fair complexion. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last spotted wearing a grey long-sleeve dress, white sandals, and carrying a yellow clutch bag.

Known Areas of Frequent

Shanaylah is known to frequent the Greenacre and Bomaderry areas. Her last known location was Warrawong.

Public Assistance Required

The authorities are appealing to the public for assistance in locating Shanaylah. They urge anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers. The notice emphasizes that all information provided will be treated with strict confidentiality. The public is also reminded to refrain from reporting information through NSW Police social media pages.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

