150 Years of Faith: Queanbeyan's St Stephen's Presbyterian Church Celebrates Sesquicentenary

150 years ago, St Stephen's Presbyterian Church opened its doors in Queanbeyan, marking a significant milestone in the region's religious landscape. With its gothic features and nestled among towering cypress trees, the church has been a beacon of faith and community spirit since March 8, 1874. Pastor Robert McMullan, the church's newest minister, reflects on its history and the challenges faced by early Presbyterians in establishing their faith in the area.

Building a Beacon of Faith

From its inception, St Stephen's faced numerous obstacles, from the scarcity of Presbyterians in the Limestone Plains to the financial hardships of erecting a place of worship. Despite these challenges, the community's determination and ecumenical support, notably from Church of England rector Alberto Soares, saw the church's construction through. The opening ceremony, although modest, attracted 200 attendees, demonstrating the strong communal bonds and the significance of the church in Queanbeyan's spiritual life.

Notable Figures and Contributions

Key figures such as schoolmaster Dr. Andrew Morton and the eloquent Rev Robert Steel played crucial roles in rallying support for the church. The involvement of James Barnet, NSW Colonial Architect, in designing the adjoining manse further highlights the church's importance to the community. The stained glass window dedicated to Amy Steel, wife of the Rev RA Steel, adds a personal touch to the church's history, symbolizing the deep connections formed within its walls.

Legacy and Future

As St Stephen's celebrates its 150th anniversary, it not only commemorates its past but also looks towards the future. The church's ability to adapt and continue serving its congregation reflects the enduring strength and relevance of faith in the community. With new challenges on the horizon, St Stephen's stands ready to guide its flock, just as it has for the past century and a half.

Reflecting on the journey of St Stephen's Presbyterian Church offers a glimpse into the broader narrative of faith, community, and perseverance. As it steps into its next 150 years, the church remains a testament to the power of collective effort and the enduring spirit of hope.