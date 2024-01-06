11-Year-Old Girl Succumbs to Injuries After Fatal Multi-Vehicle Collision Near Lithgow

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, an 11-year-old girl has lost her life following a horrific multi-vehicle collision that took place on December 29 on the Great Western Highway at Wallerawang, near Lithgow. The minor was admitted to the Children’s Hospital at Westmead, where she succumbed to her injuries eight days after the accident. The incident, which transpired around 12.50pm, has already claimed the lives of two men, including 49-year-old David Drozd, a father of nine, and caused injuries to 15 other individuals.

Details of the Tragic Incident

The fatal collision involved a total of five cars, leading to a catastrophic chain reaction. Among the vehicles involved was an eastbound Isuzu ute and a westbound Toyota Hilux. Drozd was driving a Kia Carnival with five children on board when the crash occurred. He lost his life at the scene, leaving behind a grieving family.

Aftermath and Ongoing Investigation

The four other children from the Kia Carnival, as well as a 41-year-old woman, were also hospitalized following the crash. While the children were reported to be in stable conditions, the woman has since been released from the hospital. The Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit is currently probing into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident. Members of the public with any information that might aid the investigation are being urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Community Support in Times of Grief

In a show of solidarity and support, a Gofundme page has been set up to aid the bereaved family of Drozd in these challenging times. The tragic loss of lives and the repercussions of the accident serve as a grim reminder of the importance of road safety and the devastating impact of road accidents.

