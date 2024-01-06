en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

11-Year-Old Girl Succumbs to Injuries After Fatal Multi-Vehicle Collision Near Lithgow

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 2:13 am EST
11-Year-Old Girl Succumbs to Injuries After Fatal Multi-Vehicle Collision Near Lithgow

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, an 11-year-old girl has lost her life following a horrific multi-vehicle collision that took place on December 29 on the Great Western Highway at Wallerawang, near Lithgow. The minor was admitted to the Children’s Hospital at Westmead, where she succumbed to her injuries eight days after the accident. The incident, which transpired around 12.50pm, has already claimed the lives of two men, including 49-year-old David Drozd, a father of nine, and caused injuries to 15 other individuals.

Details of the Tragic Incident

The fatal collision involved a total of five cars, leading to a catastrophic chain reaction. Among the vehicles involved was an eastbound Isuzu ute and a westbound Toyota Hilux. Drozd was driving a Kia Carnival with five children on board when the crash occurred. He lost his life at the scene, leaving behind a grieving family.

(Also Read: Coco’s Bold Choice: Escort Opts for Fallopian Tube Removal to Prevent Pregnancy)

Aftermath and Ongoing Investigation

The four other children from the Kia Carnival, as well as a 41-year-old woman, were also hospitalized following the crash. While the children were reported to be in stable conditions, the woman has since been released from the hospital. The Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit is currently probing into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident. Members of the public with any information that might aid the investigation are being urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

(Also Read: Severe Car Accident in San Bernardino Leaves Driver in Critical Condition

Community Support in Times of Grief

In a show of solidarity and support, a Gofundme page has been set up to aid the bereaved family of Drozd in these challenging times. The tragic loss of lives and the repercussions of the accident serve as a grim reminder of the importance of road safety and the devastating impact of road accidents.

Read More

0
Accidents Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
1 min ago
Boeing Jetliner Removed from Alaska Airlines' Hawaii Routes After Safety Scare
A Boeing jetliner operating under Alaska Airlines experienced a significant safety scare recently, as an inflight tire blowout occurred over Oregon. The aircraft was subsequently removed from the airline’s long flights over water to Hawaii as a precautionary measure. This decision was taken after a warning light, indicating a potential pressurization problem, was activated on
Boeing Jetliner Removed from Alaska Airlines' Hawaii Routes After Safety Scare
Connecticut Family's Narrow Escape from House Fire Highlights Importance of Preparedness
11 mins ago
Connecticut Family's Narrow Escape from House Fire Highlights Importance of Preparedness
Miracle Escape: Tourists Survive Plane Crash on Great Barrier Reef's Island Resort
11 mins ago
Miracle Escape: Tourists Survive Plane Crash on Great Barrier Reef's Island Resort
Security Alert in Londonderry Leads to Home Evacuations, Community Centre Offers Aid
5 mins ago
Security Alert in Londonderry Leads to Home Evacuations, Community Centre Offers Aid
A Brutal Shooting Shakes Nassau Village: Raising Fears of Escalating Violence
7 mins ago
A Brutal Shooting Shakes Nassau Village: Raising Fears of Escalating Violence
Lizard Island Plane Crash: A Tale of Survival Amidst Great Barrier Reef
10 mins ago
Lizard Island Plane Crash: A Tale of Survival Amidst Great Barrier Reef
Latest Headlines
World News
Capturing Democracy: Taiwan Election Photos From Kaohsiung and Tainan
1 min
Capturing Democracy: Taiwan Election Photos From Kaohsiung and Tainan
Ahmed Adeeb's Statement Unveils Ultra-Nationalistic Faction in Maldives: A Potential Rift?
2 mins
Ahmed Adeeb's Statement Unveils Ultra-Nationalistic Faction in Maldives: A Potential Rift?
Indian Opposition Bloc's Maze of Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections
3 mins
Indian Opposition Bloc's Maze of Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections
Beyond Tourism: Strengthening People-to-People Ties in Lakshadweep Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
4 mins
Beyond Tourism: Strengthening People-to-People Ties in Lakshadweep Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
Puntland State Electoral Body Unveils List of Presidential Candidates for 2024 Poll
4 mins
Puntland State Electoral Body Unveils List of Presidential Candidates for 2024 Poll
PET Scan Study Unveils Neurological Underpinnings of Coughing Reflexes
8 mins
PET Scan Study Unveils Neurological Underpinnings of Coughing Reflexes
Spanish Graphic Novel 'El abismo del olvido': A Journey into the Scars of Franco's Reprisals
8 mins
Spanish Graphic Novel 'El abismo del olvido': A Journey into the Scars of Franco's Reprisals
Zambia's Political Unrest: Mwenya Musenge Calls for Action Over Opposition Rally Ban
8 mins
Zambia's Political Unrest: Mwenya Musenge Calls for Action Over Opposition Rally Ban
Cholera Outbreak Claims 27 More Lives, Total Death Toll Reaches 222
8 mins
Cholera Outbreak Claims 27 More Lives, Total Death Toll Reaches 222
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app