11-Year-Old Boy Injured at School Crossing in Albany, Police Launch Investigation

On Wednesday afternoon, an 11-year-old boy was struck by a car at a pedestrian crossing outside Mt Lockyer Primary School in Albany, sparking a police investigation into the incident. The collision, which occurred on South Coast Highway in Lockyer around 2:35 pm on March 6, involved the young student and a vehicle passing through the area.

Incident Details and Response

The incident immediately drew community concern and a swift response from local authorities. Witnesses reported that the boy was using the children's crossing, a designated safety zone intended to provide safe passage for students. Emergency services were promptly on the scene, and the boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle stopped immediately after the accident and has been cooperating with the police investigation.

Community Reaction and Safety Measures

The Albany community has been shaken by the event, prompting calls for increased road safety measures around school zones. Parents and local residents have expressed their distress, highlighting the need for stricter enforcement of speed limits and more visible signage to protect children. In response, local authorities have pledged to review and enhance safety protocols, including the potential installation of speed bumps and additional crossing guards during school hours.

Looking Forward: Implications for Road Safety

This unfortunate incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety, especially in areas frequented by vulnerable pedestrians like children. The ongoing police investigation aims not only to understand the circumstances leading to the crash but also to inform future safety improvements. As the community rallies behind the young victim for a speedy recovery, there is a collective call to action to prevent such incidents from recurring, ensuring the safety of all children around school zones.