Australia

11-Year-Old Arshaan Ameer: The World’s Youngest Documentary Filmmaker

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
11-Year-Old Arshaan Ameer: The World’s Youngest Documentary Filmmaker

Arshaan Ameer, an 11-year-old boy from Gold Coast, Australia, has been recognized as potentially the world’s youngest documentary filmmaker, securing his place in The Australian Book of Records and The Universal Book of Records. With roots in Kerala, India, Arshaan’s work was honored in the city of Kozhikode, where his six-minute documentary, ‘Generation Green,’ was unveiled.

Unveiling a Young Visionary’s Work

Arshaan’s film, which delves into the critical issue of climate change and underscores the pressing need for environmental conservation, was screened at an event graced by distinguished guests. Among those present were Deputy Commissioner of Police Anuj Paliwal and District Judge R.L. Baiju, with K.U. Babu from Knowledge Tree Foundation presiding.

Arshaan’s Journey into Filmmaking

Arshaan’s journey into filmmaking was sparked by workshops organized by the Queensland Division of the United Nations in Australia. His documentary aims to inspire and galvanize collective action towards a greener and more sustainable future, a cause he is deeply invested in both as a filmmaker and an advocate.

Arshaan’s Engagement in Environmental Advocacy

In addition to his work in film, Arshaan is proactive in environmental advocacy. He is soon to launch a project named after his documentary, ‘Generation Green,’ aimed at combating climate change. His commitment to this cause is heartily supported by his mother, Chaithanya Unni, a dancer and descendant of the renowned author O. Chandu Menon.

Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

