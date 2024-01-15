10-Year-Old Boy Missing in Durack: A Community’s Concern and Plea for Safe Return

In an alarming turn of events, a 10-year-old boy has mysteriously disappeared from Durack. Marked as missing since the afternoon of January 14, he was seen last at a property on Blunder Road around noon. Since then, there has been an eerie silence, with no contact from him.

Uncharacteristic Disappearance Raises Concerns

Both the police and the boy’s family have expressed grave concerns about his well-being. The abrupt disappearance is unsettlingly uncharacteristic for the young lad, thereby escalating the overall anxiety.

The missing boy is described as an Aboriginal, standing about 155cm in height, with a head full of black hair.

Public Assistance Sought in Search

The authorities, in their efforts to locate the boy, are urging him or anyone privy to his location to come forward. The police have provided viable contact channels, namely, Policelink and Crime Stoppers, ensuring the possibility of anonymous reporting. The public is being encouraged to report any suspicious activity that might aid in locating the boy.

The appeal for the boy’s safe return is not just from the family or the police but resonates with the entire community. The incident serves as a chilling reminder of the vulnerabilities young ones face and the ever-present danger lurking around the corner. The situation demands swift action and the collective effort of all, hoping for the boy’s safe return.