The Aurora Civic Center Authority is ushering in a new era for the city's performing arts scene, inviting sealed bids for the renovation of a new theatre in downtown Aurora. The project, which encompasses various trades such as electrical, flooring, painting, lighting equipment, and projectors, promises to breathe life into the city's cultural heart.

A New Stage for Aurora

Bid specifications can be obtained by emailing SITRenoparamountarts@gmail.com with the subject line 'Stolp Island Theatre BIDS'. Interested parties are advised to act swiftly, as some of these trades will have a mandatory walkthrough on February 14th or 15th. The sealed bids will be received at the Aurora Civic Center Authority Administration offices until Monday, February 26, 2024 at 9:30am.

This initiative comes on the heels of other successful theatre restoration projects, such as the recent $30 million adaptive reuse transformation of Chicago's historic Ramova Theatre by McHugh Construction. The project involved painstakingly restoring the theatre to its original 1929 grandeur and creating a 1,800-person concert hall.

Reviving History

The Ramova Theatre renovation also included space for Other Half Brewing, Ramova Grill, and Ramova Loft, making it a cultural and social hub. The project took over two years and involved meticulous restoration of ornate architectural details, as well as the installation of state-of-the-art HVAC, electrical, sound, and fire protection systems. The renovated theatre grand opened on Dec. 31, 2023 with a 1920s-themed live performance.

Further afield, Eros Cinema, an iconic Art Deco building in South Mumbai, has also undergone a major renovation to restore its former glory and make it relevant to modern movie lovers. Built in the 1930s, the cinema was known for its unique wedge-shaped exterior and lavish foyer decorated with classical and Indian friezes.

Blending Past and Present

The restoration project, led by architect Hafeez Contractor and heritage consultant Kirtida Unwalla, began in 2018 and aimed to preserve the building's principal character while incorporating modern design elements. The new cinema space, which can accommodate up to 300 people, is housed on the second floor and features a seamless IMAX viewing experience.

The foyer, staircase, and elevators have been revamped, while the exterior has been repainted in its original color scheme. The newly refurbished building is a testament to the preservation of Art Deco architecture and its contribution to Mumbai's cityscape.

As Aurora prepares to embark on its own theatre renovation journey, these successful projects serve as inspiring examples of how old can be made new again, and how the arts can continue to thrive in the heart of a city. The deadline for submitting bids looms, and the Aurora Civic Center Authority eagerly awaits proposals that will bring their vision of a revitalized downtown theatre to life.

With the mandatory walkthroughs scheduled for February 14th and 15th, and the sealed bids due on February 26, 2024 at 9:30am, the stage is set for an exciting transformation in Aurora's cultural landscape. This initiative promises not only to restore a piece of the city's history but also to create a vibrant, modern space for the performing arts to flourish.