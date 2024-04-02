AUKUS Deal Opens Doors for Nuclear Waste in Australia: US, UK Eye Disposal Opportunity

The recent developments under the AUKUS deal have sparked widespread debate and concern, particularly regarding the potential for nuclear waste from the United States and the United Kingdom to be sent to Australia. This possibility came to light during a parliamentary inquiry into nuclear safety legislation, shedding light on the complex implications of international defense agreements on environmental and public health policies.

Exploring the AUKUS Impact

Under the AUKUS deal, a strategic defense pact between Australia, the UK, and the US, the introduction of nuclear-powered submarines to the Australian fleet was announced with much fanfare. However, the fine print of such agreements often goes unnoticed until scrutinized by entities like the Australian Conservation Foundation. Dave Sweeney, a representative from the foundation, highlighted concerns during the parliamentary inquiry that the deal could lead to Australia becoming a dumping ground for nuclear waste from its AUKUS partners.

Legislative Loopholes and Concerns

While the draft Australian Naval Nuclear Power Safety Bill, which aims to establish a regulatory framework for the naval nuclear propulsion, inadvertently opens the door for this possibility by allowing the construction of facilities to manage, store, or dispose of such waste.

Public and Environmental Implications

The potential for foreign nuclear waste to be sent to Australia raises