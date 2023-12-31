en English
New Zealand

Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:21 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:41 pm EST
As the clock struck midnight, Auckland, New Zealand, became the first major city to usher in the year 2024. The sky over Auckland was ablaze with a spectacular fireworks display, marking the beginning of a new chapter and instilling hope and anticipation for the year to come. This grand event is part of global New Year’s Eve celebrations, where cities worldwide host grand festivities to welcome the New Year. Auckland’s celebration stands out due to its proximity to the International Date Line, making it one of the first cities to greet the New Year.

Lighting Up the Sky Tower

The centerpiece of Auckland’s New Year celebration was a dazzling fireworks display over the city’s tallest building, the Sky Tower. The display, which lasted for five minutes, is the highest in the Southern Hemisphere, featuring 500kgs of pyrotechnics launched from different levels of the tower. This unique spectacle allows spectators to stand underneath it near the tower, adding an immersive element to the experience.

A Labor of Love and Precision

The magnificent fireworks display was the result of meticulous planning and hard work. The preparation and installation of the equipment for the event began six months ago and required over 250 hours of work. It is not just a local event but an international spectacle, attracting viewers from around the globe.

A Tribute to Local Culture

Enriching the fireworks display was a laser light and animation show inspired by the ‘Auckland is Calling’ tomokanga. This addition reflects the 19 iwi of Tāmaki Makaurau and symbolizes the weaving together of people, land, and sea. The celebration thus not only marked the onset of a new year but also paid tribute to the local culture, making it a significant moment for Aucklanders and visitors alike.

