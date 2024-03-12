Atlanta Black Chambers Scouts Investment in Zimbabwe, Strengthening US-Africa Economic Ties

The CEO Africa Roundtable (CEO ART) has recently initiated a strategic partnership with the Atlanta Black Chambers (ABC), an American-based organization, to scout for investment opportunities in Zimbabwe. This collaboration, facilitated by the Zimbabwe embassy in the United States, highlights a significant step towards enhancing economic cooperation and cultural exchange between the US and Zimbabwe. With the involvement of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency and the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, this program aims to foster trade relationships and explore new investment avenues.

Building Bridges for Economic Growth

At a press conference, Oswell Binha, chairperson of CEO ART, highlighted the mission's aim to foster trade, investment, and economic cooperation between the US and Zimbabwe. The ABC delegation, led by Ricardo Berris, is on a mission to explore business opportunities in key sectors such as real estate, technology, agriculture, education, and manufacturing. Zimbabwe's ambassador to the US, Tadeous Chifamba, emphasized the African American community's growing influence on the US economy and their keen interest in investing in Africa for mutual benefit.

Exploring Diverse Opportunities

The ABC mission seeks to capitalize on the diverse resources in Zimbabwe to build mutually beneficial partnerships and investments. This initiative is expected to address the current low volumes of trade between the two nations, which have not exceeded US$1 billion over the past five years. Ricardo Berris, chairman of the Global Opportunities Committee under the ABC, shared the vision of propelling black businesses towards a goal of US$100 billion in global transactions over the next decade. This visit underscores the importance of inclusion and integration into a global black economy.

Investment for Future Generations

Accompanying the ABC delegation is the IMPI Biotech Consortium, which plans to invest in biotechnology structures worth US$100 million in Zimbabwe in its initial phase. This investment signifies a commitment to not only bolster the current economic landscape but also to lay a foundation for sustainable growth and development for future generations. The program's success could serve as a blueprint for similar initiatives across Africa, promoting economic empowerment and cultural exchange between the US and African nations.

This partnership between CEO ART and ABC represents a pivotal moment in US-Zimbabwe relations, offering a promising outlook for economic collaboration and cultural exchange. By harnessing the strengths and resources of both nations, this initiative paves the way for a prosperous and interconnected future.