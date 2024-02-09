Athens to Savannah: The Hi-Lo Trail - America's Longest Paved Trail

Athens to Savannah: Unveiling the Hi-Lo Trail, America's Longest Paved Trail

Georgia's landscape is set to be transformed by an ambitious 211-mile project, the Hi-Lo Trail, a multi-use paved path connecting Athens and Savannah. Spearheaded by Georgia Hi-Lo Trail Inc., with guidance from the PATH Foundation and Kaizen Collaborative, this trail will traverse eight counties and a diverse range of terrains, from Georgia's hilly piedmont region to its flat coast.

The Vision: Connecting Communities and Landscapes

The Hi-Lo Trail, once completed, will not only be the longest paved trail in the United States but also a testament to the power of community collaboration and the celebration of Georgia's natural beauty. The trail's route will pass through Greene, Hancock, Washington, Johnson, Emanuel, Bulloch, Effingham, and Chatham counties, connecting urban and rural landscapes and promoting outdoor recreation for hikers, cyclists, and horseback riders alike.

A nearly 200-page report prepared by the PATH Foundation outlines possible routes, cost estimates, and funding sources for each county. The first phase of the project involves constructing a model project in each jurisdiction, with long-term implementation divided into manageable phases.

Boosting Tourism and Economic Development

The Hi-Lo Trail is expected to bring a significant boost to tourism and economic development in the region. By connecting these communities, the trail will create new opportunities for small businesses and local attractions, while also promoting healthy lifestyles and outdoor activity.

Ed McBrayer, executive director of the PATH Foundation, shared his enthusiasm for the project: "The Hi-Lo Trail will be a game-changer for Georgia. It's not just about building a trail; it's about connecting communities, promoting health and wellness, and driving economic growth."

Linking with the Firefly Trail: A Unified Vision

The Hi-Lo Trail's vision extends beyond its 211-mile expanse. Plans are underway to connect the trail with the Firefly Trail in Athens-Clarke County, creating a unified network of recreational paths across the state. This connection will further enhance the trail's potential to attract visitors and boost local economies.

"The Firefly Trail connection is a crucial part of our vision," said McBrayer. "By linking these trails, we're creating a truly unique recreational experience that showcases the best of Georgia."

As the Hi-Lo Trail moves from vision to reality, it promises to redefine Georgia's landscape and offer residents and visitors alike a new way to explore the state's natural beauty. With its focus on community collaboration, economic development, and outdoor recreation, the Hi-Lo Trail is set to become more than just a trail; it's a symbol of unity and progress in the Peach State.

The ambitious Hi-Lo Trail project, which aims to connect Athens and Savannah through a 211-mile paved trail, has taken a significant step forward with the unveiling of detailed plans. This multi-use trail, guided by the PATH Foundation, Kaizen Collaborative, and Georgia Hi-Lo Trail Stakeholders, will traverse eight counties and various landscapes, offering a unique recreational opportunity for hikers, cyclists, and horseback riders.

With its potential to boost tourism, promote economic development, and encourage healthy lifestyles, the Hi-Lo Trail is not just a trail; it's a testament to the power of community collaboration and a celebration of Georgia's natural beauty. As the project moves closer to reality, it promises to redefine the state's landscape and offer residents and visitors alike a new way to explore the Peach State's diverse terrain.