Asteroids Near Earth and Global Events: From NASA's Tracking to Tech Leaks and Political Campaigns

Two asteroids, namely 2024 BF1 and 2024 BJ, recently swooshed past Earth, marking yet another notable event for NASA and the global scientific community. These celestial bodies, hurtling through space at a whopping 940 km per second, were thankfully at a safe distance from a collision course with our planet. This close encounter, riveting as it was, contributes to the ongoing tracking by NASA of 21,702 Near Earth Objects, among which 997 are classified as potentially hazardous.

Asteroid 2024 BX1's Close Encounter

On 21st January 2024, 2024 BX1, previously known as Sar2736, a meter-sized asteroid made its entrance into Earth's atmosphere and disintegrated as a meteor over Berlin. The asteroid was discovered less than three hours before its impact by Hungarian astronomer Krisztián Sárneczky. This event underscores the significance of NASA's tracking efforts and the potential global implications that can arise from asteroid impacts.

Tracking Near Earth Objects

The ongoing efforts of organizations such as NASA and the International Astronomical Union in tracking and cataloging Near Earth Objects (NEOs) are crucial in assessing potential hazards. The increased interest in NEOs since the 1980s is largely due to the potential danger they pose. The catalog currently includes a substantial number of known NEOs and short-period near Earth comets. Furthermore, there are ongoing spacecraft missions dedicated to visiting and studying near Earth comets and asteroids.

Close Approach of Asteroid 2024 BJ

On 27th January 2024, the Near-Earth asteroid 2024 BJ made its close approach to Earth at a distance of approximately 354,000 kilometers, posing no risk to our planet. This asteroid was discovered by the Mt. Lemmon Survey and imaged by the Virtual Telescope Project. These close encounters serve as reminders of the intriguing objects within our solar system, and supporting projects like the Virtual Telescope Project allows enthusiasts and researchers to continue exploring the beauty and mysteries of the cosmos.