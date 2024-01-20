Asteroid 2015 AK1 Whizzes Past Earth: NASA's Vigilance Continues

At a dizzying speed of 47,608 kilometers per hour, Asteroid 2015 AK1 made its closest approach to Earth today. With a diameter of 48 meters, this celestial body whizzed past our planet at a safe distance of about 6 million kilometers. A significant event in space observation, the asteroid's speed even outpaces an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile.

NASA's Planetary Defense and NEO Tracking

Monitoring the cosmos vigilantly, NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO) keeps a close eye on Near Earth Objects (NEOs) such as Asteroid 2015 AK1. Despite the asteroid's size and speed, it did not pose a threat, passing securely at a substantial distance. NASA's detection and tracking of NEOs like this one involve advanced observational tools and surveys, including the Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA).

Partnership with Observatories and Surveys

Beyond its in-house capabilities, NASA collaborates with other observatories and surveys to comprehensively track NEOs. Among these are the Pan-STARRS and the Catalina Sky Survey, both contributing significantly to the detection and characterization of these space objects.

If an incoming asteroid is detected on a collision course with Earth, NASA has multiple deflection or disruption options at its disposal. The chosen approach depends on the warning time before the potential strike and the specific attributes of the asteroid, such as its size, shape, and composition. NASA's ongoing innovation in asteroid detection and deflection technology continues to safeguard our planet from potential cosmic threats.