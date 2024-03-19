Astana International Forum 2024: Bridging Dialogues for a Unified World

ASTANA – On March 19, AIF Executive Director Zhandos Imanaliyev announced the Astana International Forum (AIF) slated for June 13-14, aiming to gather over 5,000 participants from more than 50 countries. Themed "Empowering People, Uniting Nations: Building a Better World Together," the forum will host over 40 panel sessions, focusing on critical global challenges and fostering international dialogue.

Global Engagement and Strategic Partnerships

The AIF has established itself as a pivotal platform for global dialogue, thanks to Kazakhstan's strategic position as a conduit between East and West. This year, the forum boasts a strategic partnership with the United Nations (UN) and U.S. Cable News Network (CNN), highlighting its significance on the international stage. Notable attendees previously included global leaders such as the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the Kyrgyz Republic President Sadyr Japarov, underscoring the forum's appeal and influence.

Key Discussion Pillars

Imanaliyev outlined the forum's four main discussion pillars: foreign policy and international security, international development and sustainability, energy and climate change, and economy and finance. These topics will be explored in 28 panel sessions, reflecting the forum's commitment to addressing global issues through high-quality discussions. The 2023 plenary session attracted more than 1,000 delegates, indicating a growing interest and participation in the AIF's dialogue-driven initiatives.

Looking Forward

As the AIF continues to evolve, its role in fostering meaningful discussions among policymakers, business leaders, and intellectuals becomes increasingly vital. The 2024 forum not only serves as a platform for assessing and addressing global challenges but also plays a crucial role in enhancing regional cooperation and development, particularly in Central Asia. With its strategic partnerships and diverse agenda, the AIF is poised to make significant contributions to building a better, more unified world.