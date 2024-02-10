Associa Chicagoland's Carrie Surratt Elected as CAI Illinois Chapter President

In a significant milestone for Associa Chicagoland, their esteemed Regional Director, Carrie Surratt, ascended to the presidency of the Community Associations Institute's (CAI) Illinois Chapter. The ceremony took place on February 9th, 2024, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, where the annual CAI conference unfolded.

Advertisment

A New Chapter Begins

Carrie Surratt, a seasoned professional in community management services, embarks on her new journey as the President of CAI's Illinois Chapter. Her leadership role encompasses providing guidance to the chapter's board and shaping the organization's agenda for the forthcoming year.

CAI's Illinois Chapter boasts a diverse membership comprising community association managers, board members, residents, and businesses serving them. The organization's mission is to foster professionalism and offer education to these community associations and managers.

Advertisment

Associa Chicagoland, a prominent provider of community management services in the greater Chicagoland area, is a branch of Associa, a company with over 225 offices across North America. The company prides itself on serving community associations of all types and sizes.

Leadership and Commitment

Michele Trina, the Branch President of Associa Chicagoland, commended Surratt's leadership skills and dedication to the industry. "Carrie's commitment to serving the community management industry is unparalleled," she said. "Her expertise and passion make her an ideal candidate to lead the CAI Illinois Chapter."

Advertisment

Surratt's election as President signifies not just a personal achievement but also a testament to Associa Chicagoland's commitment to excellence. The company continually invests in its employees, supporting their professional growth and development.

A Bright Future Ahead

As Surratt assumes her new role, she brings with her a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the community management landscape. Her vision for the CAI Illinois Chapter is clear: to promote best practices, provide valuable resources, and advocate for the interests of community associations and their members.

Advertisment

With Surratt at the helm, the CAI Illinois Chapter looks forward to a future filled with growth, learning, and collaboration. The community management industry in Illinois can expect robust leadership and a renewed commitment to excellence.

Carrie Surratt's election as the President of CAI's Illinois Chapter marks a significant milestone for both her and Associa Chicagoland. As she begins her tenure, Surratt is poised to make a lasting impact on the community management industry in Illinois.

In her new role, Surratt will provide leadership to the chapter's board, helping set the organization's agenda for the coming year. With her vast experience and dedication, she is well-equipped to guide the CAI Illinois Chapter towards a future of growth and success.