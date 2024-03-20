Zurich and Singapore Share Title as World's Most Expensive Cities in 2023 EIU Index

Switzerland's Zurich has leaped five places to tie with Singapore as the world's most expensive city, according to the 2023 global cost-of-living index by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). This significant climb positions Zurich at the forefront, alongside Singapore, with Geneva and New York not far behind, ranking joint third. Western Europe dominates the list, with ten cities making the top 20, underscoring the region's rising living costs amid sticky inflation and currency appreciation against the dollar.

Behind the Surge

Western Europe's ascent in the cost-of-living rankings reflects a complex interplay of inflation and currency dynamics. Inflation has relentlessly pushed up the prices of essentials like groceries, clothing, and personal care. More impactful, however, is the appreciation of the euro and other European currencies against the U.S. dollar, which has catapulted cities like Zurich and Geneva up the rankings. This rise contrasts with cities using depreciating currencies, such as Oslo, which has fallen from 12th to 30th place.

Geographical Disparities

The index reveals stark regional disparities within Europe itself. Eastern European cities like Tashkent and St Petersburg rank among the least expensive, with the war in Ukraine affecting Kyiv's inclusion and ranking in the survey. Meanwhile, for those seeking affordability in Western Europe, Lisbon emerges as a more economical choice, offering a respite from the steep costs associated with its Alpine counterparts.

Global Implications

The 2023 EIU cost-of-living index not only highlights the fluctuating economic landscape but also signals a broader global shift. Cities in Asia, such as Shanghai and Hong Kong, follow closely behind, indicating the region's persistent high cost of living. This year's rankings prompt a reevaluation of expatriate salary adjustments and pose questions about the sustainability of living standards in the world's most expensive cities.