Zojila Pass Trial Reopening: 37 Vehicles Cross from Kargil to Kashmir, Marking a Milestone

The strategic Zojila Pass, connecting Kargil to Kashmir, has reopened on a trial basis, with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) granting access to 37 light motor vehicles and allowing only 4x4 vehicles to traverse this critical link. This development signifies a major step towards restoring full connectivity between Srinagar and Leh, which has been eagerly anticipated since the pass was closed due to heavy snowfall.

Efforts in Snow Clearance

Under the relentless efforts of Project Beacon and Project Vijayak, the BRO has been at the forefront of snow clearance operations on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway. Despite significant challenges posed by heavy snow accumulation in key areas such as Sonamarg, Zojila Pass, Zero Point, Gumri, Matayan, Drass, and Meenmarg, the teams have managed to reach Zero Point Zojila. This achievement comes after the highway had been closed since February, marking a significant milestone in the efforts to reconnect the region.

Strategic and Economic Importance

The reopening of Zojila Pass is not just a feat of engineering and perseverance but also holds immense strategic and economic significance for the region. It serves as a vital link for the movement of goods and people between the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh, impacting trade, tourism, and daily life. The trial reopening allows for the resumption of transportation and signals the beginning of a return to normalcy for the residents and businesses affected by the closure.

Looking Ahead

As the BRO and Project Vijayak continue their efforts to fully reopen the highway, their work is being closely monitored by local authorities and residents alike. Dr. Jaffer, Chief Executive Councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Kargil, has expressed confidence in the timely completion of the snow clearance process. With a forecasted wet spell for the Kashmir Valley, the teams are working against time to ensure the highway is fully operational, reflecting the resilience and dedication of all involved in this critical task.

As the Zojila Pass inches closer to full reopening, the trial phase marks a beacon of hope for the region, promising enhanced connectivity and economic revival. This milestone not only showcases the technical prowess and determination of the BRO but also underscores the strategic significance of the Srinagar-Leh highway as a lifeline for the people of Kashmir and Ladakh.