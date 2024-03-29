At the Boao Forum for Asia 2024, a platform renowned for fostering dialogue among Asia and the world's leaders on economic and policy issues, Zhao Leji delivered a compelling keynote speech that captured the attention of global leaders and policymakers. Held in Boao, the forum served as a testament to Asia's growing influence on the global stage, with Zhao's address highlighting the continent's economic achievements and the critical role of international solidarity and cooperation.

Global Recognition of Asia's Economic Success

During the forum, leaders from across the globe convened to discuss pressing international issues, with a unanimous appreciation for Asia's economic trajectory. Xinhua and the Beijing Review emphasized the forum's role in advancing discussions on regional integration, sustainable development, and the collective effort to navigate global challenges. The Asian Economic Outlook and Integration Progress Annual Report 2024, released at the forum, projected high growth for the continent, underscoring its economic resilience and the importance of a unified approach to fostering global economic development.

Emphasizing Cooperation and Sustainable Development

Key discussions at the Boao Forum 2024 revolved around the development of free trade zones, institutional openness, and the promotion of trade and investment liberalization. The emphasis was on win-win cooperation and mutual learning, with a focus on leveraging advantages in sectors such as civil aviation, industrial development, and financial services. Initiatives like the Global Free Trade Port Development Forum shed light on the potential of regions like Hainan and the Greater Bay Area to drive economic progress through enhanced cooperation and sustainable development strategies.

Charting the Path Forward

Zhao's speech at the Boao Forum not only celebrated Asia's economic milestones but also called for greater international collaboration to address the myriad challenges facing the global community. The forum's discussions and outcomes highlighted the necessity of partnership and dialogue in advancing economic prosperity and sustainability. With Asia at the forefront of economic growth, the Boao Forum 2024 has set the stage for continued dialogue and action towards a more integrated and prosperous global economy.