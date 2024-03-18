XG's First World Tour 'The First Howl' Sets Sights on Manila, Showcasing Global Ambitions

Japanese girl group XG, under the management of South Korea-based Xgalx, has officially announced their first world tour, 'The First Howl,' marking a significant milestone in their burgeoning career. The tour, which includes a highly anticipated stop in Manila, underscores the seven-member band's expanding global footprint and their commitment to connect with fans, known as ALPHAZ, around the world. With a lineup that features Chisa, Cocona, Harvey, Hinata, Juria, Jurin, and Maya, XG promises to deliver an electrifying performance that blends R&B and hip-hop influences.

Rising Stars on the Global Stage

Since their debut in March 2022 with the single 'Tippy Toes,' XG has rapidly gained international recognition. Their music, characterized by catchy hooks and dynamic performances, has resonated with a global audience. The group's recent release, 'NEW DNA,' further solidified their status in the music industry, showcasing their versatility and artistic growth. Their tour announcement was met with excitement from fans across Asia, North America, and Europe, eager to witness their live performances.

Tour Itinerary and Fan Expectations

The 'The First Howl' tour is set to kick off in Osaka on May 18, 2024, followed by performances in Yokohama, Bangkok, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and Taipei, before making its way to Manila. While specific details regarding the Manila concert remain undisclosed, the anticipation among Filipino ALPHAZ is palpable. The tour will also include stops in North America and Europe, further emphasizing XG's global appeal and the international music community's growing interest in Asian pop acts.

The Impact of 'The First Howl'

This tour not only represents a significant achievement for XG but also highlights the shifting dynamics within the global music scene, where Asian artists are increasingly gaining recognition and success. For XG, 'The First Howl' tour is an opportunity to solidify their presence on the world stage, connect with fans, and showcase their musical evolution. As the tour dates approach, the excitement continues to build, promising unforgettable performances that will further elevate XG's status in the international music industry.