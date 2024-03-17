Vietnam's Premier City Hotels: Capella Hanoi Leads DestinAsian's 2023 Rankings

Vietnam's bustling cities are home to some of the world's most exquisite hotels, blending luxury with cultural heritage. Leading the pack, Capella Hanoi has been crowned the best city hotel in Vietnam according to Asia's leading travel magazine, DestinAsian, in its 17th annual Readers' Choice Awards. The accolade, based on a poll conducted from August to November 2023, highlights the hotel's unique blend of operatic artistry and bespoke luxury, drawing international guests including celebrities and dignitaries.

Capella Hanoi: A Symphony of Elegance

Located in the heart of Hanoi's Old Quarter on Le Phung Hieu Street, Capella Hanoi stands as a testament to opulent design and personalized service. Each of its 47 rooms and suites is a homage to the world of opera, adorned with artifacts and custom portraits of legendary artists. The hotel's commitment to creating a unique guest experience is evident in its luxurious accommodations, where a night's stay costs $380 per person. It gained extra fame when South Korean girl group Blackpink chose its lavish rooms for their stay during their first-ever shows in Vietnam, with weekend rates reaching up to VND30 million (US$1,260).

Contenders for the Crown

While Capella Hanoi seizes the top spot, other notable hotels have also been recognized for their exceptional offerings. The InterContinental Hanoi Westlake, known for its serene location by the city's largest freshwater lake, secured the second position. Close behind, Park Hyatt Saigon offers guests panoramic views of the iconic Opera House and easy access to downtown attractions. The Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi and Le Meridien Saigon also feature prominently in the list, praised for their historic charm and modern luxuries, respectively.

Legacy and Luxury Combined

These hotels are more than just places to stay; they are integral parts of Vietnam's rich cultural tapestry and history. The Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, for instance, serves as a living museum with its wartime bomb shelter and French architectural elegance. Similarly, the Caravelle Saigon, with its storied past dating back to 1959, provides guests with a glimpse into Vietnam's vibrant history alongside modern comforts. These establishments not only cater to the needs of luxury travelers but also contribute to the preservation and celebration of Vietnamese heritage.

As Vietnam continues to assert itself as a premier destination for discerning travelers, the recognition of its city hotels by DestinAsian's Readers' Choice Awards underscores the country's growing reputation for hospitality excellence. These hotels, led by Capella Hanoi, not only offer luxurious accommodations but also provide unique cultural experiences, setting them apart in the competitive landscape of global tourism. As they continue to host guests from around the world, their stories and services weave into the larger narrative of Vietnam's rich history and bright future in the world of luxury travel.