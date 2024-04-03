Vietnam's PM Pham Minh Chinh Calls for 'Drastic Actions' to Achieve 6.5% Growth Target in 2024

Vietnam's Prime Minister, Pham Minh Chinh, has made a bold call to the nation's ministries, urging the implementation of 'drastic actions' to ensure the country meets its ambitious economic growth target of 6.5% for 2024. This directive comes at a critical moment as Vietnam seeks to consolidate its economic gains and position itself for sustainable long-term growth amid global uncertainties.

Strategic Economic Vision

The Vietnamese government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, is focusing on a multi-faceted approach to achieve this growth target. Based on insights from Quang Ninh Online and VOV World, the strategy encompasses expansionary fiscal policies, tax and fee reductions, and enhanced support for businesses to fuel production and domestic consumption. Additionally, the Ministry of Finance is set to continue its proactive fiscal policy operations while striving for institutional improvements to facilitate sustainable development. These moves are part of a broader effort to navigate the complex global economic landscape and leverage Vietnam's internal strengths for growth.

Feasibility and Optimism

Despite the ambitious nature of the target, experts and reports, including the Vietnam Economic and Trade Annual Report 2023, suggest that achieving a GDP growth rate exceeding 6% is within reach. The report outlines three scenarios, with the most optimistic projecting a growth rate of 6.21% based on strong first-quarter performance and underlying economic fundamentals. Factors such as digital transformation, trade development, and investment attraction are highlighted as key drivers that could propel Vietnam towards this goal. The government's commitment to fostering a digital and green economy, alongside improvements in financial and legal frameworks, further bolsters confidence in the feasibility of this target.

Challenges and Breakthrough Expectations

However, achieving such growth is not without its challenges. Vietnam's economy stands at a pivotal turning point, with the need to address issues in the non-production sector, real estate development, and stock market stability. According to VietnamNet, the country is poised for a 'breakthrough', contingent upon its ability to navigate these challenges while capitalizing on the increasing contribution of exports and the shift towards a digital and green economy. The government's strategy involves not only stimulating economic activities but also ensuring easier access to capital, enhancing legal resolutions, and supporting investment channels to create a conducive environment for growth.

As Vietnam charts its course towards achieving its 2024 growth target, the call for 'drastic actions' by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh underscores the nation's resolve to not only face global economic uncertainties head-on but also to harness these challenges as catalysts for sustainable development.