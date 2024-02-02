Vietnam's Commendable Progress in the First Half of the 13th Communist Party Tenure

In the face of global challenges, Vietnam has marked significant milestones during the first half of the 13th tenure of the Communist Party. Despite a turbulent world stage, the country has effectively put into practice the resolutions from the 13th National Party Congress, thus achieving headway in various sectors.

Resilient Economy Amidst Global Challenges

The Vietnamese economy has demonstrated resilience, posting growth rates of 2.56% in 2021, a significant leap to 8.02% in 2022, and maintaining a steady rate of over 5% in the following year. The country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has surpassed US$430 billion, placing Vietnam third in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and among the world's top 40 economies. Amidst these economic strides, Vietnam has kept its focus on socioeconomic recovery, controlling inflation and public debt, and maintaining major economic balances.

Cultural and Social Advancements

Investments and improvements have also been observed in the cultural and social sectors, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Politburo and Secretariat have actively organized national cadre conferences to implement the Party's resolutions, contributing to the nation's development. This includes six new resolutions on socioeconomic development and national defense across six regions.

Strengthening Anti-Corruption Measures

In an effort to curb corruption, new strategies have been implemented and the fight against negative phenomena has intensified. The Party has established provincial-level steering committees to combat corruption, leading to the strengthening of regulations and the improvement of administrative transparency. Efforts in building and perfecting institutions and policies are aimed at creating a state where corruption is discouraged and unnecessary.

Robust Diplomacy and Global Influence

Vietnam's diplomacy has been robust, with active participation in over 40 high-level visits and the establishment of relations with a multitude of political parties worldwide. The country has also been a proactive participant in international organizations and forums, thus enhancing its global position and prestige.

Looking Forward: Preparing for the Future

As Vietnam prepares for the challenges and opportunities of the second half of the 13th tenure, policies will focus on sustainable development, digital transformation, social welfare, and international integration. The Party aims to build a clean and strong government, placing competent and honest individuals in leadership positions, and continuing the fight against corruption. A review and summary of the 40 years of Đổi mới (renewal) will be conducted to ensure the successful completion of the tenure's goals and the nation's development.