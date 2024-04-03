Vietnam's 2023 PAPI Report: Progress in Anti-Corruption, E-Governance Amidst Transparency Concerns

Vietnam's latest Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) survey showcases notable advancements in the public's perception of anti-corruption efforts and the adoption of e-governance, according to feedback from a record 19,536 respondents nationwide. Despite these positive strides, transparency in local decision-making has seen a decline, prompting calls for a more concerted push towards open governance.

Perceptions of Anti-Corruption Efforts Improve Slightly

The 2023 PAPI results reveal a modest uptick in citizen perceptions regarding the control of corruption within the public sector, climbing from 6.71 points in 2022 to 6.77. This improvement aligns with a shift in public priorities, with corruption dropping to the sixth most pressing national issue. Furthermore, respondents noted a decrease in various forms of bribery, including in sectors such as land use, education, and healthcare, reflecting a positive trend in governance. However, the survey also highlighted an increase in the perceived necessity of informal payments for securing state employment, underscoring the complexities in fully eradicating corruption.

E-Governance Gains Traction, Yet Challenges Remain

Following governmental efforts to bolster digital citizenship, last year witnessed enhanced access to the internet and provincial e-governance portals. Despite nearly 80% of survey participants reporting home internet access, a significant digital divide persists, influenced by factors such as gender, ethnicity, and geographic location. While the adoption of e-governance platforms like the National E-Service Portal (NESP) remains low, with privacy concerns cited by a third of users, these findings emphasize the necessity for making online services more accessible, user-friendly, and inclusive.

Addressing Privacy Concerns and the Digital Divide

