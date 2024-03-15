Vietnamese Youth Embrace KOC Roles for Fame, Flexible Earnings in E-Commerce Boom

Vietnam's digital landscape is witnessing a significant shift as young Vietnamese, like 25-year-old Tran Lam from Ho Chi Minh City, are increasingly turning to careers as Key Opinion Customers (KOCs). In 2020, Lam quit his office job for a more lucrative career in cosmetic reviews, leveraging his social media influence to earn substantially through live stream sessions.

Advertisment

Emergence of KOC as a Trend

The phenomenon of KOC, alongside Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), has gained traction among Vietnamese youth, offering a platform to monetize their influence without the need for formal qualifications. Tran Lam's journey from struggling with initial setbacks, including skin irritation from product tests, to earning millions of dong per hour exemplifies the lucrative potential of this career path. Training academies like Kolin Academy have seen enrollment double as they prepare students to capitalize on their personal brand, indicating a burgeoning industry.

Livestream Sales and Brand Collaborations

Advertisment

With the explosion of e-commerce, live stream sales have become a cornerstone for KOCs and KOLs to engage with audiences and promote products. The demand for these influencers has surged, leading to significant incomes for those with large followings. Le Du, a creative director, notes that KOCs with fewer followers might accept non-monetary compensation, while those with extensive reach can command hundreds of millions of dong for a single promotion, highlighting the diverse opportunities within the digital sales domain.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Despite the allure of easy money and fame, Dr. Le Hoanh Su and psychologist Tran Huong Thao caution about the potential pitfalls, including the risk of public backlash and the psychological impact on young individuals. They stress the importance of creating sustainable and positive content to ensure long-term success in the KOC profession. As the digital marketplace continues to evolve, the role of KOCs and KOLs will likely expand, offering new avenues for creative and entrepreneurial youth in Vietnam.