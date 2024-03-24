Vietnamese Family Inheritance Disputes Highlight Need for Formal Wills, Gender Equality

In northern Vietnam's Vinh Phuc province, An's story of familial discord over inheritance, without a formal will, underscores a widespread issue. Her plan to divide her land among her children led to bitter disputes after a stroke impaired her, showing the dire need for formalized estate planning and addressing gender biases in inheritance.

Roots of Discord

The surge in land prices coupled with An's debilitating stroke set the stage for an inheritance battle among her children. Her son's unilateral claim over the entire plot, ignoring An's verbal division, sparked ceaseless quarrels, highlighting the importance of legally binding wills to prevent such conflicts. This case is emblematic of broader societal issues, where male heirs are often favored, exacerbating disputes in rural Vietnamese communities steeped in tradition.

Legal Perspectives and Solutions

Legal experts, including Associate Professor Dr. Do Minh Cuong and Lawyer Diep Nang Binh, emphasize the critical role of written wills in avoiding ambiguity and potential exploitation. They advocate for early parental guidance on independence and equality among children to mitigate future conflicts. The rise in inheritance disputes, growing annually since the 2015 Civil Code, illustrates the pressing need for clear, formalized estate planning in Vietnam.

Case Studies and Precautionary Tales

Illustrative tales, like that of Minh Son from Nghe An, highlight the perils of premature asset distribution without sufficient legal safeguards. After transferring their estate to their son, Son and his wife faced neglect and abuse, underscoring the importance of not only formalizing asset transfers but also ensuring parents' future well-being and rights are protected. These stories serve as cautionary tales for families navigating inheritance planning.

The unfolding drama of inheritance disputes in Vietnam reveals deep-seated issues of gender bias and the critical need for formal wills. By fostering a culture of equality and securing legal documentation, families can hope to avoid the pitfalls of discord, ensuring peace and fairness for future generations.