Vietnam Unveils Thang Long: Largest High-Speed Boat Boosting Vung Tau-Con Dao Travel

On March 7, Vietnam marked a significant milestone in its maritime transportation with the arrival of the Thang Long high-speed boat at Cau Da Port in Vung Tau City, establishing a new era for passenger travel between Vung Tau and Con Dao Island. The Thang Long, a marvel of modern engineering and design, is now the country's largest passenger ship, boasting advanced features and capabilities that promise to transform the travel experience on this popular route.

Revolutionizing Maritime Travel

The Thang Long is not just a high-speed boat; it is a testament to the ambitious vision of the Phu Quoc High-Speed Boat Joint Stock Company. With a length of 77.46 meters and a width of 11.10 meters, this aluminum alloy vessel can accommodate up to 1,017 passengers, significantly more than the 600 passengers other ships in the fleet can carry. Its design, inspired by the yachts of billionaires, features an elongated inverted bow for smooth sailing even in challenging weather conditions. Powered by three Rolls-Royce MTU engines, the Thang Long can reach speeds of up to 32 knots/h (over 57.6 km/h), cutting down travel time to Con Dao Island to approximately 3.5 to 4.5 hours.

Designed for Comfort and Safety

Passenger comfort and safety are paramount on the Thang Long. The ship's three main decks are thoughtfully designed, with a VIP compartment on the first deck and general seating on the second and third, while the fourth deck houses a coffee serving area. For safety, the boat includes innovative features such as watertight doors, suction pumps, and anti-submergence devices, ensuring it remains afloat and safe even if two compartments are punctured. Moreover, the VIP seats are leather-covered, and the entire boat complies with both national and international standards for high-speed boats as set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Setting Sail: Operational Details and Future Plans

Starting from March, the Thang Long will embark on trips from Vung Tau to Con Dao three times a week, with ticket prices ranging from VND790,000 to VND950,000 ($32 to $38) for general tickets, and VND1.2 million ($48) for VIP tickets. Special rates are available for children, the disabled, and seniors. Director Vu Van Khuong revealed plans to expand the service to include a route from Ho Chi Minh City to Con Dao, promising a new level of convenience and efficiency for travelers. This strategic move not only bolsters the tourism potential of Con Dao Island but also signifies Vietnam's commitment to enhancing its maritime transportation infrastructure.

As the Thang Long sets sail, it carries with it the promise of faster, safer, and more comfortable sea travel. With its state-of-the-art design and technology, this vessel not only represents a significant achievement for Vietnam's maritime industry but also a forward leap in connecting destinations and creating memorable travel experiences for passengers.