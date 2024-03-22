Uzbekistan's Top Japanese Language Experts Set for Central Asian Showdown in Tashkent

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, becomes the focal point for Japanese language enthusiasts as the 32nd Republican Oratory Competition unveils its winners, setting the stage for the upcoming Central Asian competition. The event, a testament to the burgeoning interest and proficiency in Japanese among Uzbek students, crowned Amina Ziinatova alongside three other top contestants, who are now poised to represent the nation at a larger regional contest.

Spotlight on Excellence

The competition, a collaborative effort by the Society of Japanese Language Teachers in Uzbekistan, the Tashkent State University of Law, and the Embassy of Japan, with support from the Japan Foundation, the Uzbek-Japan Center, and the Representative Office of Nagoya University in Uzbekistan, attracted 19 participants from various prestigious institutions.

Contestants were evaluated on their language skills, rhetorical prowess, and the creativity of their speeches, which they delivered on topics of personal choice followed by a Q&A session. Ambassador Hatori Takashi, expressing his admiration for the competitors' command of Japanese, highlighted the significant number of Uzbek students, over 3,500, studying the language across 18 educational establishments.

Cultural and Educational Synergy

This annual oratory contest not only showcases the linguistic talents of Uzbek students but also serves as a bridge for cultural exchange between Japan and Uzbekistan. The dedication of both nations to foster educational ties and promote the study of Japanese in Uzbekistan was evident in the high level of participation and the quality of the speeches delivered. The event underscores the growing interest among Uzbek youth in Japanese culture and language, propelled by effective teaching and the determination of students to excel in this field.

Looking Ahead

With the Central Asian Oratory Competition scheduled to take place in Tashkent in May, the spotlight remains on the winners of the national contest. Their upcoming participation is not just about personal or national pride but signifies the strengthening relationship and mutual respect between Uzbekistan and Japan through the medium of language. As these bright individuals prepare for their next challenge, the anticipation builds not only among their peers but also among all those invested in the cultural and educational exchanges that such competitions foster.

The success of the 32nd Republican Oratory Competition in Japanese and the enthusiasm for the forthcoming regional contest highlight the importance of language as a tool for international dialogue and understanding. It promises to be an exciting showcase of talent, dedication, and the unifying power of language.