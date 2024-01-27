Uzbekistan's Population Hits 36.8 Million in 2024: A Close Look at the Demographics

The heart of Central Asia, Uzbekistan, has announced its latest population figures. The country's permanent population as of January 1, 2024, stands at an impressive 36.8 million, according to a report from the Statistics Agency of Uzbekistan, shared by Kun.uz News Agency and reported by Azernews.

Population Breakdown

The demographic composition of the country reveals a near-equal distribution between the sexes. Of the total population, 18.5 million are men while 18.3 million are women. This balanced gender division presents an interesting demographic dynamic for the country.

Urban vs. Rural: A Close Call

When it comes to the dichotomy between urban and rural living, the numbers are also closely matched. The urban population has a marginal lead, standing at 18.8 million, while the rural populace is only slightly behind at 18 million. This reflects the ongoing process of urbanization while also highlighting the importance of rural communities in the nation.

Migration: A Two-Way Street

The report also sheds light on the migration trends in Uzbekistan. During the period under review, 17.3 thousand people chose to emigrate from the country, while 2.9 thousand decided to make Uzbekistan their permanent residence. This data provides insights into the mobility patterns of the population and the factors influencing their decisions to stay or leave.

As Uzbekistan moves forward, this demographic data offers a lens into the country's evolving social, economic, and cultural dynamics. It serves not only as a numerical update but also as a narrative of its people, their choices, and their aspirations.