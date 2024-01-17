Unveiling the Secret Love Story of Andy Lau and Carol Chu

Andy Lau, an esteemed actor and singer, popularly known for his captivating performances and melodious voice, has led a private love life that has intrigued fans for years. Lau's romance with Carol Chu, his wife of over three decades, has largely remained under the wraps, until now. A veteran Malaysian reporter, Ye Xiao, recently shed light on the couple's clandestine relationship, revealing that he acted as the matchmaker, setting the stage for their fateful meeting.

The Serendipitous Meeting

During the 1980s, a period when Lau's star was on the rise, Ye Xiao facilitated Carol and her sister's attendance at an Andy Lau concert in Malaysia. It was at this event that Andy was immediately smitten with Carol's charm. A week after his return to Hong Kong, the two initiated their romantic journey.

Blossoming Love in the Pre-Digital Era

In an age devoid of modern communication tools, the couple's affection for each other grew stronger with each passing day. Carol, who worked at her family's restaurant, eagerly anticipated Andy's calls. Their love story, a testament to their commitment, thrived in the face of distance and lack of technology.

The Secret Keeper

Ye Xiao, respecting the couple's private nature, chose to keep their secret for over 30 years. Carol, contrary to popular belief, hails from a humble family background, not the wealth-laden lineage as previously reported. Unfazed by the glitz and glamour that came with Andy's career, Carol agreed to be his secret partner, a decision that arguably fortified their bond.

The Secret Marriage and Family Life

In 2008, Andy and Carol secretly tied the knot in the United States, a decision that further demonstrated their desire for privacy. Four years later, they welcomed their daughter, Hanna Lau, who bears a striking resemblance to her father. Hanna was last publicly seen at her grandfather's funeral. Known for his grand gestures, Andy often showers his wife and daughter with love, going as far as arranging a private plane for them.