Unesco to Mark International Mother Language Day's Silver Jubilee in 2025 with Global Celebrations

At the 219th meeting of the Unesco executive board in Paris, a unanimous decision was made to celebrate the silver jubilee of International Mother Language Day on February 21, 2025. This landmark decision, supported by 63 member states including Bangladesh, underscores the global commitment to linguistic diversity and multilingual education. Bangladesh Ambassador to France, Khondker M Talha, expressed gratitude to the Unesco member states for their support and highlighted the decision as a testament to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's efforts in promoting the mother tongue and sign language.

Historical Background and Significance

International Mother Language Day was proclaimed by the Unesco General Conference on February 21, 1999, to promote the preservation and protection of all languages used by people globally. The date commemorates the Language Movement in Bangladesh, where students laid down their lives in 1952 for the recognition of Bangla as one of the state languages of Pakistan, leading to the establishment of Bangla in Pakistan's constitution. This day not only honors the sacrifice made by the Bengali youth but also champions linguistic diversity and encourages multilingual education around the world.

Global Celebrations and Initiatives

For the silver jubilee, celebrations are planned not only at Unesco's headquarters in Paris but also at its regional and local offices worldwide. All member states have been encouraged to participate in honoring the mother tongue through various programs and activities. This global observance aims to foster a deeper understanding of linguistic and cultural traditions, thereby promoting solidarity based on understanding, tolerance, and dialogue. Ambassador Talha hopes that the silver jubilee will further highlight the historical significance of Bangladesh's Language Movement and the country's dedication to linguistic preservation.

Bangladesh's Role and Contributions

The global recognition of International Mother Language Day is a testament to Bangladesh's significant role in advocating for linguistic diversity and education. The day's observance has become a platform for showcasing Bangladesh's rich history of public diplomacy and its commitment to language preservation. Through its proposal to Unesco and the subsequent unanimous approval, Bangladesh has once again demonstrated its leadership in promoting cultural and linguistic heritage on an international stage.

The celebration of International Mother Language Day's silver jubilee in 2025 promises to be a momentous occasion, reflecting on the progress made in linguistic diversity and education while also setting the stage for future initiatives. As communities around the world prepare to honor this day, the spirit of the Language Movement continues to inspire efforts towards understanding, preserving, and promoting the myriad of languages that enrich our global tapestry.