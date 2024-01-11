en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Tropical Cyclone Alert: Storm Brewing in the Northern Tropics

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:19 pm EST
Tropical Cyclone Alert: Storm Brewing in the Northern Tropics

As the northern tropics become increasingly active, meteorological models are signaling the potential birth of a tropical cyclone in the imminent future. The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has sounded the alarm with a tropical cyclone formation alert, noting a moderate likelihood of a cyclone developing west of Darwin in the coming days.

A Premonition of Stormy Days Ahead

These early signs of intensifying tropical activity are a crucial warning system, typically factored into weather forecasts to caution the public about possible atmospheric changes. The BOM’s alert is rooted in the behavior of the monsoonal trough, which is projected to spawn squally thunderstorms and torrential rainfall. There is a 25 per cent chance of a cyclone coming to life in the Joseph Bonaparte Gulf over the weekend.

Preparation: The Best Defense Against Natural Fury

Such alerts serve as a precautionary measure for those residing in or planning journeys to the areas likely to be affected. Tropical cyclones are notorious for spawning severe weather conditions, such as drenching rains, forceful winds, and devastating floods. As the storm clouds gather, it becomes imperative for individuals to prepare adequately to weather the storm.

Residents Urged to Heed the Warning

Inhabitants of northern WA and the Top End are being strongly advised to stay alert and gear up for a potential cyclone. The BOM’s warning is a vital reminder of the power and unpredictability of nature, urging communities to take heed, prepare, and protect themselves against the potential fury of a tropical cyclone.

0
Asia Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
20 mins ago
Hamadan: Crowned as the Asian Capital of Tourism 2024
In a move that thrusts it into the limelight of the global tourism landscape, the city of Hamadan has been crowned the Asian Capital of Tourism for 2024 by the Asian Mayors Forum (AMF). This prestigious recognition stamps Hamadan as the epicenter of Asian tourism, a testament to its abundant and diverse tourist attractions and
Hamadan: Crowned as the Asian Capital of Tourism 2024
Rising Yuan Preference Reveals Economic Shifts in North Korea's Private Markets
3 hours ago
Rising Yuan Preference Reveals Economic Shifts in North Korea's Private Markets
Japan's Pursuit of a Historic Fifth Title: The Road to Asian Cup 2023
3 hours ago
Japan's Pursuit of a Historic Fifth Title: The Road to Asian Cup 2023
Asia Pacific Markets: A Mixed Bag of Fortunes; Nikkei 225 Hits 33-Year High
27 mins ago
Asia Pacific Markets: A Mixed Bag of Fortunes; Nikkei 225 Hits 33-Year High
Asia-Pacific Markets Rally: Nikkei 225 Hits 33-Year High, Tech Stocks Surge
1 hour ago
Asia-Pacific Markets Rally: Nikkei 225 Hits 33-Year High, Tech Stocks Surge
Vietnam: Asia's Safest Travel Destination for 2024
2 hours ago
Vietnam: Asia's Safest Travel Destination for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Ashley Judd Recounts Emotional Last Moments with Mother Naomi Judd
53 seconds
Ashley Judd Recounts Emotional Last Moments with Mother Naomi Judd
The JN.1 Variant: A New Strain of COVID-19 Causes Spike in Cases
1 min
The JN.1 Variant: A New Strain of COVID-19 Causes Spike in Cases
Chris Christie's Unfiltered View on Presidential Race Caught on Livestream
3 mins
Chris Christie's Unfiltered View on Presidential Race Caught on Livestream
Rugby Stars Jessica Sergis and Tommy Talau Go Instagram Official
3 mins
Rugby Stars Jessica Sergis and Tommy Talau Go Instagram Official
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
10 mins
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
10 mins
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
10 mins
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
11 mins
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
11 mins
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
1 hour
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
5 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
10 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
12 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
13 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app