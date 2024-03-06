Transcutaneous Oximetry Market to Surpass $223M by 2032: Focus on Patient Monitoring

Selbyville, Delaware, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for transcutaneous oximetry systems is on a projected upsurge, with expectations to exceed USD 223 million by 2032. This growth trajectory is underpinned by a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the period 2023-2032, fueled by the increasing emphasis on patient monitoring during diagnosis and treatment processes. The approval of innovative devices such as Owlet's pulse-oximetry sock by the U.S. FDA in June 2023 underscores the industry's momentum towards enhancing patient care through technological advancements.

Market Drivers and Opportunities

The transcutaneous oximetry systems market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the rising awareness about the importance of early detection and management of oxygen levels. The expansion of healthcare infrastructure globally, coupled with advancements in medical technology, is facilitating the adoption of these systems. Specifically, the diabetic foot ulcers segment is poised for remarkable growth due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the consequential rise in diabetic foot ulcer cases. These systems are crucial for assessing tissue oxygenation levels, aiding in the effective management and treatment of such conditions.

Emerging Market Trends

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) are emerging as significant end-users of transcutaneous oximetry systems, with a notable uptick in demand projected by 2032. The shift towards outpatient procedures and the need for continuous, non-invasive oxygen monitoring during surgeries are propelling the adoption in ASCs. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is poised to witness substantial market growth, driven by an aging population, an increase in respiratory diseases, and heightened healthcare spending. The regional growth is further supported by expanding healthcare infrastructure, which promotes awareness and adoption of non-invasive monitoring technologies.

Competitive Landscape and Innovations

Key industry players, including Cephalon, Perimed AB, Advin Health Care, Medicap Homecare GmBH, and Koninklijke Philips N.V., are at the forefront of market innovations. These companies are investing in research and development to introduce advanced transcutaneous oximetry systems that offer improved accuracy, user-friendliness, and portability. For instance, in April 2023, Maxtec received U.S. FDA approval for its latest oxygen and pressure monitor device, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion strategy in the healthcare market.

The transcutaneous oximetry systems industry's growth is indicative of a broader trend towards enhancing patient care through technology. As healthcare providers and patients increasingly recognize the value of early detection and continuous monitoring, the market is set to expand further. The ongoing technological advancements and the strategic initiatives by key market players are likely to shape the future landscape of patient monitoring, offering new opportunities for improving health outcomes.