Three Indian Eateries Shine in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2024: Rankings Revealed

Highlighting India's culinary excellence on a global stage, three distinguished Indian restaurants have secured their spots in the prestigious Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list for 2024. Mumbai's Masque leads as the highest-ranked Indian restaurant, followed by New Delhi's Indian Accent, and Chennai's Avartana, showcasing the diversity and innovation of Indian cuisine.

Advertisment

Exceptional Culinary Journeys

Masque, nestled in Mumbai, continues to captivate gastronomes, securing the 23rd spot despite a slight dip in ranking. Founded by the visionary duo Prateek Sadhu and Aditi Dugar in 2016, Masque is celebrated for its commitment to exploring the depths of Indian flavors, earning it the title of Best Restaurant in India once more. Meanwhile, Indian Accent in New Delhi, a fixture on the list since 2015, is praised for its innovative approach to Indian cuisine, ranking 26th. Avartana, located at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai, debuts at 44th place, offering an avant-garde take on South Indian dishes with a touch of molecular gastronomy, under the guidance of chef Nikhil Nagpal.

A Culmination of Culinary Excellence

Advertisment

The Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list is an esteemed accolade, assembled by a knowledgeable academy of over 300 chefs, restaurateurs, food critics, and writers familiar with Asia's diverse food scene. This year, Tokyo's Sézanne clinched the coveted title of Asia's Best Restaurant, with its fusion of classic French techniques and premium Japanese ingredients. Close behind, Florilege and Gaggan Anand in Bangkok complete the top three, underscoring the vibrant and dynamic nature of Asia's culinary landscape.

India's Rising Stars on the Global Stage

The inclusion of three Indian restaurants in this year's list not only highlights the rich culinary heritage of India but also reflects the growing recognition of Indian cuisine on the international stage. Each establishment, with its unique approach to cooking and presentation, tells a story of tradition meeting innovation. As Indian cuisine continues to evolve, these restaurants set the benchmark for culinary excellence, inspiring chefs and food enthusiasts worldwide.

This recognition serves as a testament to the ingenuity and passion of Indian chefs and restaurateurs, who are crafting unforgettable dining experiences that resonate well beyond the subcontinent. With their remarkable achievements, Masque, Indian Accent, and Avartana are not just elevating Indian cuisine but are also setting the stage for its future on the global culinary map.