Asia

The Year of the Dragon 2024: An Auspicious Year in East Asian Culture

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:56 pm EST
The Year of the Dragon 2024: An Auspicious Year in East Asian Culture

The onset of 2024 ushers in the Year of the Dragon, an epoch revered in East Asian culture as a harbinger of good luck, success, and authority. As the only mythical creature among the 12 Chinese zodiac signs, the dragon stands as a potent symbol of strength and power. East Asia’s perception of the dragon, divergent from its Western counterpart, is one of reverence. Dragons are often associated with royalty, seen as controllers of the weather, and are historically integral to agriculture-based societies. Their omnipresence, from clothing and architecture to ceramics, signifies prosperity and success.

The Year of the Wood Dragon

2024, in particular, corresponds to the Year of the Wood Dragon in the sexagenary cycle that combines celestial stems and earthly branches. This association has sparked a wave of blue dragon-themed merchandise for the New Year celebrations, the color blue symbolizing the wood element. This wave is a reflection of the cultural significance the dragon holds, not just as a zodiac sign but as a symbolic creature permeating everyday life.

Dragons in Korean Culture

In Korea, the dragon, known as ‘yong’, holds an elevated status. Ancient prayers invoked dragons for rain, bountiful fishing, and safe sea voyages. The blue dragon or ‘cheongnyong’ holds a special place in Korean culture, having lent its name to the first roller coaster at Seoul Children’s Grand Park and the original MBC Blue Dragons baseball club. Dragons are also prevalent in Korean location names, with over 1,200 places linked to the dragon, reflecting its cultural importance.

The Dragon’s Resonance in K-pop

The Year of the Dragon has a special resonance with K-pop fans, as many renowned idols, including members from TVXQ, Super Junior, 2PM, Big Bang, Le Ssserafim, NCT, aespa, G(I)-DLE, and ITZY, are born in dragon years. This intertwining of pop culture and ancient symbolism further cements the dragon’s place in contemporary East Asian society.

As the lunar calendar cycle for 2023 draws to a close, the Year of the Dragon promises to be one of vitality, creativity, and a chance for individuals to surmount challenges with determination and a positive outlook. The dragon’s influence extends beyond its zodiac year, as its symbolism and characteristics continue to shape the aspirations and identities of those born under its sign. As we embark on 2024, the dragon’s roar echoes, heralding a year of hope, strength, and prosperity.

Asia
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

