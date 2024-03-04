Tamil Nadu Transport Triumphs: 17 National Awards for Excellence in Public Transport

Transport Minister SS Sivasankar announced on Monday that Tamil Nadu's State Transport Corporations have been acknowledged for their exceptional service and operations, being shortlisted for 17 awards at the National Public Transport Excellence Awards for 2022-23. These accolades, presented by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and organized by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU), highlight the state's commitment to enhancing its public transportation system.

Spotlight on Success

The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) led the charge with wins in vehicle utilization and employee productivity, alongside a runner-up award in digital transactions. The Madurai division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) notably scooped six national awards, excelling in fuel efficiency for fleets under 100 and securing runner-up positions in road safety and tyre performance across rural and urban settings. Not to be outdone, the Kumbakonam division claimed five national awards, showcasing prowess in fuel efficiency for urban areas with over 1,000 buses, and achieving top marks in both rural and urban tyre performance categories.

A Broader Look at Excellence

These awards underscore the comprehensive efforts by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations to not only ensure efficient and safe transport but also to embrace technological advancements and sustainability practices. The recognition spans a variety of categories, from fuel efficiency and road safety to digital transactions and component procurement, reflecting a multifaceted approach to public transportation excellence. The Villupuram division's success in procuring components at a discounted price further illustrates the strategic management and operational efficiency within Tamil Nadu's transport system.

Setting the Bar High

The accolades received by different divisions of TNSTC at the National Public Transport Excellence Awards serve as a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation that have been hallmarks of Tamil Nadu's approach to public transport. By focusing on key areas such as safety, efficiency, and sustainability, TNSTC has not only improved its operations but has also set a benchmark for other states to aspire to. The best performers within the divisions will be felicitated, celebrating the individuals and teams behind this remarkable achievement.

These awards bring to light the significance of continuous improvement and adaptation in the ever-evolving sector of public transportation. Tamil Nadu's success story offers invaluable insights into the potential of effective management, strategic planning, and the adoption of technology in enhancing public transport services. As the state basks in the glow of national recognition, the broader implications for the future of public transportation in India remain a compelling narrative. The achievements of TNSTC highlight the critical role of state-run transport corporations in providing efficient, safe, and sustainable transportation solutions, setting a precedent for excellence and innovation in the field.