Tamil Nadu Leads India's Electronic Exports, Dominates US Market in FY24

Tamil Nadu has ascended to the pinnacle of electronic goods exports in India for the fiscal year 2024, marking a significant milestone by contributing 30% to the country's total electronics exports. This remarkable achievement underscores the state's rapid growth and strategic positioning within the global electronics trade, particularly in the smartphone segment. Tamil Nadu's exports, significantly bolstered by Kancheepuram district's smartphone production, have not only enhanced its stature domestically but have also expanded its footprint in major international markets, including the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

Advertisment

Strategic Growth and Market Expansion

Historically trailing behind states like Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka in electronic goods exports, Tamil Nadu's recent surge in this sector is noteworthy. The state's electronics exports soared to more than $7.4 billion between April 2023 and January 2024, nearly quadrupling its output from FY22. This exponential growth is largely attributed to the booming smartphone industry in Kancheepuram, which alone accounted for close to 40% of India's smartphone exports in the last two fiscal years. Tamil Nadu's strategic focus on electronics, particularly mobile phones, has enabled it to outpace its competitors and secure a leading position in the global market.

Key Markets and Export Dynamics

The United States and the United Arab Emirates have emerged as the primary markets for Tamil Nadu's electronic goods, with the U.S. alone accounting for 35% of India's electronics exports in FY24. This substantial market share reflects the state's capacity to meet the high demand for electronic