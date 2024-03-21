Taiwan's Export Orders Dip 3.9% in Early 2024, AI and HPC Demand Softens Fall

Taiwanese companies experienced a 3.9 percent decrease in export orders during January and February of 2024, as reported by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on March 20. This decline, primarily attributed to seasonal variations due to the Lunar New Year, was mitigated by a stronger than anticipated demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) technologies.

Advertisment

Understanding the Decline

The first two months of 2024 saw Taiwan's export orders fall to US$86.15 billion, a significant slowdown from the 18.8 percent decline observed during the same period in 2023. This reduction was less severe than the MOEA's initial forecast of around a 10 percent drop. February alone witnessed a 10.4 percent decrease in export orders to US$37.73 billion, owing to the shorter work month caused by the Lunar New Year holidays. Despite these challenges, the demand for HPC solutions and AI applications spurred growth in the electronics and information and communications technology (ICT) sectors, according to Huang Yu-ling, MOEA's Department of Statistics Director.

Sectoral Impacts and Predictions

Advertisment

While the ICT and machinery sectors saw decreases in their export orders by 16 percent and 3.3 percent respectively, other sectors including electronic products and optoelectronics equipment witnessed growth. Notably, the electronic products sector grew by 6.3 percent year-on-year to US$30.66 billion. The optoelectronics equipment industry also saw a 15.2 percent increase in export orders, driven by higher flat panel prices and increased demand for camera lenses and backlight modules. However, the mobile phone market remains weak, and the ongoing U.S.-China technology war and geopolitical risks continue to create uncertainties.

Looking Forward

For March 2024, export orders are expected to rise between 0.9 percent and 5.2 percent year-on-year, driven by inventory replenishment and strong demand for emerging technologies. The first quarter of 2024 is estimated to see export orders between US$133.2 billion and US$135.2 billion, marking a slight decrease of 0.8 percent to 2.3 percent compared to the previous year. Despite these challenges, there's optimism for a positive growth turnaround in the second quarter, buoyed by the potential of emerging technologies.

The initial months of 2024 illustrate the resilience of Taiwan's export sector amidst seasonal and geopolitical challenges. The sustained demand for AI and HPC applications not only mitigates the impact of these downturns but also highlights the crucial role of emerging technologies in shaping Taiwan's export landscape. As the world navigates through uncertainties, Taiwan's adaptability and strategic focus on high-tech industries may well secure its position as a key player in the global market.