Taiwan's Export Orders Dip 3.9% Early 2024, AI and HPC Demand Softens Blow

Taipei, March 20 (CNA) - In the face of seasonal Lunar New Year adjustments, Taiwanese companies experienced a 3.9 percent decline in export orders during January and February 2024 compared to the same period last year, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) revealed. This downturn, though significant, was mitigated by a strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) applications, signaling a nuanced economic landscape.

Seasonal Adjustments and Sectoral Performance

Typically, the Lunar New Year holiday introduces volatility in business metrics due to varied numbers of working days. This year, the holiday period led to a noticeable 10.4 percent drop in February's export orders alone. Despite this, the technology sector, buoyed by AI and HPC demand, showcased resilience. Electronics and ICT products, in particular, recorded an uptick, with electronic products growing 6.3 percent year-on-year to US$30.66 billion and optoelectronics equipment orders increasing by 15.2 percent. Conversely, the ICT and machinery sectors saw declines, highlighting the uneven impact across different industries.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

While the MOEA's data points to a challenging start to the year, there are silver linings. Director Huang Yu-ling emphasized the potential for growth in March, projecting a 0.9 to 5.2 percent increase in export orders, driven by inventory replenishment and sustained demand for emerging technologies. However, the mobile phone market remains a concern, with recovery still on the horizon and geopolitical tensions adding layers of uncertainty. The long-term outlook remains cautiously optimistic, with emerging technologies expected to play a crucial role in stabilizing and potentially increasing export orders.

Looking Forward

As Taiwan navigates these complex economic waters, the role of technology and innovation becomes ever more critical. The MOEA's projections for the months ahead reflect a cautious optimism, banking on the country's strong tech industry to buffer against broader economic headwinds. The anticipated rebound in export orders, especially in the tech sector, underscores Taiwan's pivotal position in the global supply chain and its adaptability in the face of external challenges.

As the second quarter of 2024 approaches, all eyes will be on Taiwan's ability to leverage its technological prowess to overcome current obstacles and chart a path to growth amidst ongoing global uncertainties. With AI and HPC at the helm, Taiwan's economic journey continues to be one of resilience and innovation.