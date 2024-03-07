Taiwan Showcases Gender Equality Achievements in New York Amid U.N. Session

Taiwan is set to highlight its gender equality strides on the global stage with a dedicated week of activities in New York, coinciding with the United Nations' annual women's rights session this March. Despite its exclusion from the U.N., Taiwan, in collaboration with the Foundation for Women's Rights Promotion and Development (FWRPD), aims to draw international attention to its significant progress in empowering women and achieving gender equality.

Promoting Gender Equality on the Global Stage

From March 11-22, the Taiwan Gender Equality Week (TGEW) will feature a series of events, including Taiwan Main Stage and Taiwan Cultural Night at the Taiwan representative office in New York. These events, first introduced in 2020, serve as a platform for Taiwan to showcase its advancements in women's rights to an international audience. Notably, Hank Huang, president of the Taiwan Academy of Banking and Finance, will discuss Taiwan's efforts toward financial resilience and inclusion for gender equality. Kelley Currie, former U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women's Issues, is also among the speakers, highlighting the global relevance of Taiwan's initiatives.

Empowering Women through Culture and Entrepreneurship

Taiwan Cultural Night, another key event on March 13, will celebrate Taiwanese female entrepreneurs who are leveraging cultural traditions to empower women in small communities. Participants will share creative ideas and products, such as tea and handicrafts, illustrating the intersection of culture and women's economic empowerment. This event underscores the role of entrepreneurship in advancing gender equality and showcases Taiwan's unique contributions to the global discourse on women's rights.

Engaging with the Global Community

Despite its exclusion from the U.N. since 1971, Taiwan is making a concerted effort to engage with the global community on issues of gender equality and women's empowerment. The TGEW will include participation in 33 forum sessions by non-governmental organizations from Taiwan, aiming to highlight the country's achievements in these areas through education and government policies. This strategic engagement during the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women's session underscores Taiwan's commitment to contributing to global discussions on gender equality, even as it navigates the challenges of international recognition.

Taiwan's initiative to parallel the U.N.'s annual women's rights session with its own TGEW in New York is a strategic and bold move to claim a space in global gender discourse. By showcasing its achievements and engaging with international stakeholders, Taiwan not only highlights its progress in gender equality but also challenges the international community to reconsider its exclusion from global forums. As the week unfolds, it will be interesting to observe the impact of Taiwan's efforts on its international standing and on the global movement towards gender equality.