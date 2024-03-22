Taiwan Sees Unemployment Rate Rise to 3.39% in February, Ending Five-Month Decline

Taipei, March 22 (CNA) - Taiwan's unemployment rate edged up to 3.39 percent in February, marking a halt to a five-month consecutive decline, as revealed by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS). This uptick, attributed to the end of Lunar New Year temporary jobs and a surge in post-holiday job transitions, still represents the lowest February level in 24 years. Despite this slight increase, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was barely higher at 3.40 percent.

Factors Influencing the February Unemployment Rate

Chen Hui-hsin, deputy director at the DGBAS Department of Census, highlighted that the Lunar New Year, occurring in early February, initially drove down unemployment due to heightened commercial activities. However, the subsequent conclusion of temporary positions and an uptick in job transitions contributed to the February rise. Notably, this period still boasts the lowest unemployment rate for the month in over two decades. The DGBAS anticipates a potential decline in unemployment rates from March to May, traditionally seen post-Lunar New Year, though this year's trend remains uncertain.

Employment Trends and Job Loss Reasons

In February, the total employed population slightly decreased by 15,000 to 11.572 million. An increase in job dissatisfaction and business closures led to a rise in unemployment, with 3,000 more individuals quitting due to dissatisfaction and a similar number losing jobs due to their workplaces shutting down. These figures point towards a mix of economic conditions and individual post-holiday job-seeking behaviors.

Industry Impact and DGBAS Monitoring

While the number of individuals unemployed due to business closures or cutbacks rose to 99,000 in February, it remains relatively low, suggesting a stable economic backdrop. The DGBAS continues to monitor these figures closely to identify any affected industries and the broader economic implications. As Taiwan navigates through these employment transitions, the coming months will be crucial in determining the resilience of its job market and economic health.