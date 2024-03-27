Taiwan Sees Surge in Library Visits and Book Loans: 2023 Reading Engagement Report Highlights

Reflecting a significant uptick in reading interest among the Taiwanese population, the 2023 Annual Report on Reading Atmosphere and Reading Engagement in Taiwan, unveiled by National Central Library Director General Wang Han-ching, showcases over 100 million public library visits and a notable rise in book borrowing throughout the year. This surge underscores a growing reading culture in Taiwan, with digital resources also experiencing increased usage.

Record-Breaking Library Engagement

The report highlights an impressive 22.06 million increase in public library visits in 2023, surpassing the 100 million mark for the first time. Similarly, the number of books loaned reached 127.90 million, marking a 37.63 percent increase over the previous year. These figures indicate a robust engagement with physical reading materials, alongside a rise in library card applications to 21 million and an average of 5.43 books borrowed per person.

The Digital Shift in Reading

While traditional book borrowing saw remarkable growth, the report also shines a light on the digital transformation of reading habits. E-book borrowings grew to 9.91 million volumes, a 6.21 percent increase from 2022. Furthermore, access to E-Resources skyrocketed, with users logging in 841.4 million times throughout the year. This digital shift suggests an evolving landscape of reading preferences among Taiwanese readers.

Popular Reads and Trends

The report also identifies trending literature among Taiwanese readers. The Chinese translation of James Clear's "Atomic Habits" emerged as the most borrowed book, reflecting a national interest in self-improvement and habit formation. Meanwhile, the "King of Science Experiments" manga series continued to captivate young readers, topping the favorite list for the 6-11 age group for the eighth consecutive year. These trends offer insights into the diverse reading interests present in Taiwan.

As the curtain falls on 2023, the surge in library visits and book loans in Taiwan not only highlights a year of unprecedented reading engagement but also signals a promising future for the nation's literary culture. With both physical and digital platforms experiencing growth, Taiwanese readers are finding more ways than ever to indulge in their love for reading, setting a vibrant scene for the country's reading atmosphere and engagement in the years to come.