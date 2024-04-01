Taiwan Sees Rise in Furloughed Workers as Export Orders Dip in March

Taipei, April 1 (CNA) - In a significant development impacting Taiwan's labor market, a rubber products supplier has initiated a formal unpaid leave program for about 500 of its workers in the latter half of March. This move has contributed to an increase in the total number of furloughed workers across Taiwan, as reported by the Ministry of Labor (MOL) on Monday. The decision comes in the wake of a noticeable decline in export orders, a trend that has been affecting various sectors within the island's export-oriented manufacturing industry.

Deep Dive into the Numbers

According to the MOL's latest data compilation, the number of workers on furlough rose by 448 from March 15, reaching a total of 7,736 by the month's end. Concurrently, the number of employers implementing unpaid leave programs also saw an uptick, climbing to 346 by March 31, from 336 in the mid-month mark. This rise in furloughed workers, particularly within the rubber products sector, highlights the broader challenges faced by Taiwan's manufacturing sector amid weakening global demand.

Sector-Specific Impacts

While the manufacturing sector, especially companies like the aforementioned rubber products supplier, has been severely hit, other sectors have begun seeing a reversal in their furlough programs. Notably, bicycle and component manufacturers reported an end to their furlough initiatives within the same period, reinstating more than 200 workers back to their production lines. The MOL's data further reveals a nuanced picture, with the service sector, including retail and wholesale businesses, maintaining relatively stable employment levels thanks to robust domestic consumption in the post-COVID-19 era.

Looking Ahead

The labor market's situation as of the end of March points towards gradual stabilization, a slight improvement from the end of last year. The MOL, which updates its furloughed worker data bi-monthly, indicates that most enterprises opting for furlough programs are smaller firms with staff counts under 50. These programs typically span less than three months, with employees taking five to eight days of unpaid leave per month. As Taiwan navigates through these challenging times, the focus on recovery and adaptation within both the manufacturing and service sectors remains paramount.