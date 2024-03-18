Taiwan Fisheries Sector Prioritizes Southeast Asian Workers Over Chinese Amid Labor Shift

Taiwan's fisheries sector is witnessing a significant shift in its labor force, transitioning from a reliance on Chinese fishermen to a broader, more diverse intake from Southeast Asian countries. This change is driven by a decreasing demand for Chinese crew members and an acute labor shortage in Taiwan, particularly in the agriculture and fisheries sectors. With the Ministry of Labor exploring further diversification, including the potential inclusion of workers from India, the landscape of Taiwan's fisheries labor force is set for a transformative shift.

Declining Demand for Chinese Fishermen

In recent years, the number of Chinese fishermen working in Taiwan has markedly decreased, with statistics showing a stark contrast in the presence of Southeast Asian workers. As of the end of 2023, nearly 300 Chinese fishermen were reported in Taiwan's near-shore fishery industry, significantly outnumbered by approximately 9,500 from Indonesia, 1,200 from the Philippines, and around 1,300 from other Southeast Asian countries. This decline is attributed to various factors, including the promotion of Chinese workers to managerial positions, leading to a higher demand for entry-level workers from other regions.

Embracing Southeast Asia: A Strategic Shift

The shift towards Southeast Asian countries as a primary source for migrant fishermen is strategic, aiming to address the labor shortage while also diversifying the workforce. Countries like Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam are now at the forefront of Taiwan's fisheries sector labor recruitment. This pivot not only meets the immediate need for fishermen but also aligns with broader economic and social goals, including strengthening ties with Southeast Asian nations and enhancing the cultural diversity within the sector.

Future Prospects and Diversification

The Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Labor are actively working to broaden the sources of foreign labor. The potential inclusion of migrant workers from India signifies a new horizon for Taiwan's fisheries sector, promising to further enrich the workforce diversity. This proactive approach to labor recruitment underscores Taiwan's commitment to sustaining its fisheries industry while adapting to the dynamic global labor market.

As Taiwan's fisheries sector continues to evolve, the shift towards a more diverse and dynamic labor force is indicative of broader economic and social transformations. This strategic realignment not only addresses immediate labor needs but also fosters a more inclusive and resilient sector, poised to face the challenges and opportunities of the global market.