Taiwan Faces Accelerated Aging: Over 25% Regions Now 'Super-Aged Societies'

Taiwan's demographic landscape is rapidly transforming, with more than a quarter of its regions now classified as 'super-aged societies,' a milestone reached ahead of National Development Council forecasts. This development signals a significant shift in the island's population dynamics, primarily driven by low birth rates and an increasing elderly population.

Escalating Aging Population

Recent statistics from the Ministry of the Interior reveal that six out of Taiwan's 22 administrative areas, including Keelung and Pingtung County, have crossed the threshold into becoming super-aged societies, where over 20 percent of the population is aged 65 or older. This classification follows the World Health Organization's (WHO) criteria, highlighting the rapid pace at which Taiwan's society is aging. The increase in the number of elderly citizens is attributed to the aging of individuals born in the 1950s and 1960s, coupled with a stark decline in birth rates. Last year, Taiwan recorded a crude birth rate of 5.81 births per 1,000 people, the lowest ever and significantly below the rates witnessed in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Population Dynamics Shift

The implications of this demographic shift are profound, with the number of deaths surpassing births for the fourth consecutive year. The natural growth rate of Taiwan's population was a negative 69,797 last year, further emphasizing the urgency of addressing the challenges posed by an aging population. In 2022, Chiayi County had the highest percentage of elderly individuals, followed closely by Taipei and Nantou County. Conversely, cities like Hsinchu and counties like Lienchiang reported the lowest percentages of the elderly population, though they still meet the WHO's criteria for an 'aged society.'

Future Projections and Policy Implications

Among Taiwan's six special municipalities, Taipei has led the way into becoming a super-aged society. Kaohsiung is on the brink of joining this category, with other cities like Tainan and New Taipei City not far behind. These demographic trends pose significant challenges for Taiwan, necessitating comprehensive policy adjustments and innovative solutions to manage the implications of an aging society. From healthcare and social security to labor markets and economic growth, the effects of this demographic shift will be far-reaching.

As Taiwan confronts the realities of a rapidly aging population, the need for strategic planning and policy development becomes increasingly critical. The transition into a super-aged society demands not only adjustments in public policy but also a societal shift in the perception and treatment of the elderly. The coming years will be pivotal in shaping the future of Taiwan's demographic landscape, with the potential to set a precedent for other nations facing similar challenges.