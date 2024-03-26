Taiwan Aims to Lead Global Supply Chain Revamp with Cross-Industry Alliances

At a pivotal forum in Taipei on Tuesday, Secretary-General to the President Lin Chia-lung highlighted Taiwan's strategic vision for playing a central role in the global supply chain's restructuring amidst evolving geopolitical landscapes. Lin emphasized the importance of Taiwanese enterprises forming cross-industry alliances and leveraging the government's push towards industrial innovation, including advancements in smart manufacturing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and precision health, to explore international markets more effectively.

Strategic Vision for Global Integration

In response to the shifting dynamics of global trade and the imperative to diversify supply chains, Lin underscored the concept of moving from a 'China plus one' to a 'Taiwan plus N' strategy. This approach aims at positioning Taiwanese companies as frontrunners in exploring new opportunities across various countries within a restructured global supply chain framework. The secretary-general pointed out that Taiwan's promotion of six core strategic industries, aligned with the New Southbound Policy and enhanced relations within the Indo-Pacific region, lays a solid foundation for this ambitious vision.

Transforming Roles in the Supply Chain

Lin Chia-lung advocated for a shift in perspective among Taiwanese companies, from being 'invisible champions' to becoming key players in the supply chain through cross-industry innovation. By combining Taiwan's strengths in both software and hardware, companies can become the most trustworthy partners in this new landscape. Notable examples include the collaboration between Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co and several Taiwanese tech firms to develop a system for Thailand's freeways, and the implementation of smart medicine in Thailand by a team comprising Chunghwa Telecom, Changhua Christian Hospital, and AIoT healthcare company imedtac Co.

Leading in Innovation and Collaboration

By forming 'national teams' across various industries, Taiwan is set to lead in the era of AI, which demands advanced semiconductors, as well as in the fields of electric vehicles (EVs), drones, and smart city solutions. Lin's vision extends beyond mere participation in the global supply chain to setting the stage for Taiwan to innovate, collaborate, and excel in these key technological arenas, thereby securing a leading position in the global economic landscape.

As Taiwan embarks on this ambitious journey to redefine its role in the global supply chain, the implications for international trade, technological innovation, and geopolitical dynamics are profound. Taiwan's proactive approach to forming cross-industry alliances and its strategic focus on core industries underscore a vision of leadership, resilience, and adaptability in an ever-changing world.